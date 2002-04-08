EzFill Announces New Fleet and Employee Agreement with Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida

Leading Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Regularly Service Buses,

Teachers and Administrators for the Blue Ribbon College Preparatory Institution

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet and employee agreement with Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This agreement adds educational facilities to the growing list of fleet types partnering with EzFill, which will regularly service the college preparatory institution’s fleet of buses throughout the school year. Furthermore, EzFill – one of the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery providers in the state of Florida – will offer gas fueling for teachers and administrators while they are working at the school.

“The transportation of students has become increasingly stressful and complicated for school administrators and workers amid the ongoing pandemic. Relying on EzFill to fuel their vehicles will result in one less thing for them to worry about. In a world where we have to be extremely careful about what we touch, we pride ourselves on providing a service that can help drivers as well as consumers add hands-free fueling to their routines,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “We plan to partner with additional educational institutions in the near future, allowing their drivers and staff to operate more efficiently by eliminating the downtime associated with refueling.”

Studies have shown that gasoline pumps are one of the dirtiest surfaces commonly touched by consumers. EzFill will enable bus drivers, teachers, administrators, and school staff to avoid handling dirty pumps that could be contaminated with COVID or other communicable diseases, keeping both them and their students safe.

“We are very happy that EzFill is filling up our school buses, which will be a real time saver for our drivers,” said Maria Walker, Director at Monsignor Edward Pace High School. “Our faculty and staff also love the fact that they can get their cars gassed up while they work.”

​​With the number of gasoline stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Enterprise Holdings, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options. Its app-based interface enables customers to select the time and location of their fueling needs, and keeps them out of gas stations, which has become increasingly desirable as a result of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com .

About Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Monsignor Edward Pace High School is a co-educational college preparatory institution owned by the Archdiocese of Miami. It was founded in 1961, in the Marist tradition, on a 44-acre campus located in what today is the town of Miami Gardens. There are over 900 students in grades 9 through 12. Pace was awarded the "Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award" by the US Department of Education, and chosen as one of the "Top 50 Catholic High Schools" in the nation by the Catholic High School Honor Roll. For more information, visit https://pacehs.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.