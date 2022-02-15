JFrog to Host Virtual Investor Day from NASDAQ

JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+DevOps+Platform, will host its inaugural Investor Day event on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. The proceedings will be live streamed from NASDAQ in New York City.

JFrog’s Investor Day will include presentations by the company’s senior leadership team on the company’s vision, technology innovations, go-to-market strategy, market opportunities, and financial outlook. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session and conclude at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. Please register for the event at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F44ipeb9t.

A webcast replay of the event will also be made available on JFrog's Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2F.

Event: JFrog Investor Day 2022

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F44ipeb9t

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

