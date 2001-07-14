Tyler Technologies Acquires US eDirect

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired US eDirect, a market-leading provider of technology solutions for campground and outdoor recreation management.

Through this acquisition, Tyler will add US eDirect’s Recreation Dynamics product to its digital government and payment services. Recreation Dynamics is a large-scale, enterprise-grade cloud transaction management system focused on the government recreation and tourism industry. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution manages transactions related to campground accommodations, tours and events, passes and memberships, recreation rentals, outdoor licenses, and parking and entry.

“The acquisition of US eDirect augments our current outdoor solution portfolio, allowing us to offer an extensive ‘all in one’ outdoor recreation solution that will seamlessly integrate with our NIC payments platform,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of Tyler’s NIC Division. “We look forward to welcoming the US eDirect team into the NIC and Tyler family and building on our 20 years of experience in outdoor recreation with a new comprehensive and scalable solution for our public sector clients.”

In addition to integrating Recreation Dynamics with Tyler’s NIC payments platform, Tyler plans to integrate its Data & Insights platform into the solution. This will bring advanced analytics to the solution, allowing clients to easily digest information and better understand customers’ transactions.

US eDirect currently serves 40 clients in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Florida State Parks, Ohio State Parks, Minnesota State Parks, Missouri State Parks, and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in Australia. In Ohio alone, 2021 saw incredible growth with campsite bookings up 14% and 1 million nights stayed across 75 parks. This encouraging trend was common across many of the agencies powered by US eDirect’s signature offering, Recreation Dynamics.

“We are very excited to be joining Tyler and to offer such a comprehensive solution for outdoor recreation management for clients of all sizes,” said Tony Alex, CEO of US eDirect. “Our expertise in outdoor recreation management combined with Tyler’s proficiency in the government payments space will allow us to bring more efficiency to our clients. With little client overlap, we also have the opportunity to expand this premier solution to additional local and international markets.”

Founded in 1999, US eDirect is based in Roslyn Heights, New York. US eDirect management and staff will become part of Tyler’s NIC Division, and its current employees are expected to remain working from their office locations.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

