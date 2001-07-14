Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Collaboration With Unacast Extends Shopper Insights Beyond the Store

Sensormatic+Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson+Controls, today announced an expanded collaboration with Unacast, combining consumer mobility data with in-store traffic data to help retailers build world-class shopper insight capabilities that span the entire path to purchase. The enhanced collaboration will provide retailers with a better understanding of how far their customers travel to stores and where they go before or after their visits.

Helping power Sensormatic+IQ, the new intelligent operating platform for retail, Unacast is a mobility and location data provider leveraging location-based mobile technology, which is contextualized to correlate activity to a location. The collaboration combines this shopper mobility data with in-store traffic and shopper behavior insights from Sensormatic Solutions Shopper+Experience+Solution, helping retailers create more unified experiences and execute across all channels, regardless of whether the ultimate sale happens in-store or online.

“Our collaboration with Unacast is more important than ever because it takes data integration to the next level to account for evolving shopping habits and provide retailers the necessary insights to adjust operations and customer engagement accordingly,” said Craig Szklany, Sensormatic Solutions vice president of global solutions management & marketing. “The shopping journey and pre-shopping research is a fluid process with consumers often bouncing between online and offline along the path to purchase. Our collaboration with Unacast will improve retailers’ view of shopper engagement across retail brands, ultimately allowing them to better predict customer behavior, enhance store performance, increase conversion rates and optimize brand performance.”

As part of the collaboration, a new suite of shopper behavior analytics offerings is introduced to empower retail decision-making using shopper+mobility+data, providing a new level of awareness into retail visitation. Our initial release implements a holistic visitation count and analytics to help guide individual store and enterprise strategy decisions. Key insights include:

When and how often people visit stores, rivals, and complementary destinations

Visitation data at the city, state, national or regional level

Year-over-year store location visitation patterns

“We’ve found that consumers are increasingly shopping across multiple different methods from online or mobile devices to visits to a physical store,” said Thomas Walle, CEO and co-founder at Unacast. “This means retailers must adequately and holistically plan, strategize, and execute across all channels, and our collaboration can help retailers provide a seamless shopping experience, regardless of where the sale occurs.”

To learn more how Sensormatic and Unacast can improve the shopper journey, visit the Shopper+Mobility page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls ( NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us %40johnsoncontrols+on+Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic+Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube+channel.

About Unacast

Unacast is a human mobility data company committed to understanding how people move around on the planet. Sophisticated and data-driven commercial real estate professionals, retailers, researchers, analysts, and data scientists use our Real World Graph®, the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world. Our clients leverage our wide range of mobility products to analyze foot traffic from millions of stores and venues, understand mobility patterns on a neighborhood level and migration patterns across the country, enabling them to make smarter decisions and build better products. [email protected]

