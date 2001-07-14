Raven Industries Awarded $3.6M Radar Subcontract

Raven+Industries%2C+Inc.(the Company) announced today that Aerostar Technical Solutions, Inc. (Raven+Aerostar) has secured a subcontract with a value of $3.6 million for products to TCOM+L.P. for the KSA Modified Persistent Surveillance Systems - Tethered (PSS-T) Large Systems in Saudi Arabia under a Foreign Military Sales program with the U.S. Army.

Using advanced algorithms, Raven Aerostar's Vista F25 radar systems provide early detection of defined targets and movement at long ranges. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company will provide its Vista+F25+radar+systems for the PSS-T system throughout a five-year period of performance with a work completion date of March 23, 2027. A subsequent task order award is anticipated to supply spares, integration support, reach-back support, training and sustainment.

“Raven Aerostar’s advanced radar systems are designed to cut through the clutter, filtering out unwanted data, and focusing on tracks that matter so operators can prioritize their mission — often times in defense, security, intelligence and safety applications,” said Jim Nelson, Division Manager of Raven Aerostar. “International border security programs like these fulfill our mission to connect, protect and save lives around the globe.”

Using advanced algorithms, Vista F25 radar systems provide early detection of defined targets and movement at long ranges. In addition to offering unprecedented range detection and tracking performance, these advanced systems provide extremely low false alarms, can be controlled remotely, and operate from a diverse set of platforms such as towers, vehicles, ships, UAVs and aerostats.

PSS-T supports military communications, force protection, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities. It is designed to collect information from multiple sensors and interoperate with other aerial and unattended ground radars.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a global capital goods company specializing in equipment and services for Agriculture and Construction. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenind.com.

About Raven Aerostar

Raven Aerostar consists of wholly-owned subsidiaries Aerostar International, Inc. and Aerostar Technical Solutions, Inc. Dedicated to connecting, protecting and saving lives through its work as an Aerospace & Defense provider, Raven Aerostar’s core product offerings include stratospheric platforms, radar and perception sensors, technical services, tethered aerostats, and protective wear. From engineering services to mission planning and support, research and design, and the development of advanced technical products — Raven Aerostar offers tailored turnkey solutions for a multitude of successful operations. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenaerostar.com for more information.

