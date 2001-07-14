Cloud Momentum at Teradata Picks Up in Second-Half 2021

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced cloud business momentum for the Teradata Vantage platform from the second half of 2021. The customer set represents a wide variety of industries in countries around the world and they are all leveraging Teradata in the cloud to drive critical aspects of their business forward.

According to Gartner,1 “Cloud-managed DBMS (Database Management Systems) service revenue growth accounts for 93% of overall DBMS revenue growth.” Teradata is benefiting from this trend, as customers evaluate the fastest and most reliable path to modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud.

Leveraging “the cloud” is anything but simple for Teradata’s typical customer. There are multiple clouds to consider, and hybrid scenarios demanded by regulation. There are global employees that require access at any time of day, and complex queries too expensive to run in the cloud. These considerations are normal for today’s largest enterprises and companies with multi-dimensional business models. They want it all: multi-cloud, hybrid, thousands of concurrent users, and millions of daily queries that run across all their data.

Trusted to deliver results at scale, Teradata’s Vantage offering provides a superior cloud data platform, capable of connecting the complex data and analytics systems that drive organizations. Seamless software in multi-cloud and hybrid deployments connects Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and on-premises. Add Teradata’s support for massive scale and Vantage is the best platform for delivering breakthrough business results in today’s “enterprise normal.”

Leading enterprises worldwide are choosing Teradata Vantage in the cloud to deliver mission-critical insights to the business. Teradata’s cloud momentum increased in the second half of 2021, with cloud deals from industries such as financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Examples include:

Aisin Seiki Metro AG Almacenes Exito Mitsubishi UFJ Financial American Airlines MS&AD Amica Mutual Insurance Natwest Holdings ANZ Banking Group NCR Arcor S.A.I.C. Nike Aviva NXP Semiconductor Axfood O2 Czech Republic Banco Central do Brasil Oi Banco Credito Inversiones Patagonia Banco Itau PepsiCo Banner Health Polkomtel Barclays PSCU Financial Services Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota Qantas Airways Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec Bouygues Telecom Royal Mail Bunnings Saks C&A Modas Sanofi CALIMAX Sasol Carrefour Schlumberger Centene Shop Direct Group Certiware Siemens Healthineers Charter Communications SKODA Cigna Standard Chartered Confederação Sicredi Staples Crownquest Operating State of Michigan Delta Air Lines Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia Superfinanciera Deutsche Telekom SURA Asset Management DirecTV Suyen Corporation Engie Tabcorp Entel Chile Taiwan Cooperative Bank ETB Telefónica Brasil Farm Credit Canada Telefónica de Argentina FedEx Telefónica de España FNAC Telenor Gaion The Coca-Cola Company G-FOOT The Walt Disney Studios GoDaddy.com The Warehouse Groupon TIAA Herc Rentals Ticketmaster Hertz T-Mobile Horizon Healthcare Services TPG Telecom HSBC TSB Bank Hutchinson Digital Solutions Unidia IDOT Unilever IF Insurance Union Pacific Railroad Izumiya United Rentals J. Front Retailing UnitedHealth Group La Anonima Unum Latam Airlines Vodafone Liberty Mutual Warner Bros. Lloyds Banking Group Wellbore Matters Loblaw Xuenn Mercado Libre Zions Bancorporation Merck Zuellig Pharma

“The cloud enables better business outcomes for our customers, so we are focusing the entire organization on helping our customers modernize their data and analytics ecosystems in the cloud,” said Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer at Teradata. “We do this with respect to the customer’s individual cloud journey – allowing them to start small if needed, but also being ready to quickly scale up to the complex set of analytics that today’s global enterprises require. Teradata Vantage stands alone in this capacity – connecting multi-cloud and hybrid environments to deliver real business insights with modern enterprise price performance and agility.”

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It simplifies ecosystems by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides, to get a complete view of their business.

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn how at Teradata.com.

