Gnarvana Awaits! OlliOlli World Now Available

Private+Division and Roll7 are proud to announce that OlliOlli World is now available digitally for the Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC via Steam. OlliOlli World has already earned significant critical praise:

“A huge amount of fun to play” – IGN, Editor’s Choice Award, 9 out of 10

“Roll7 has improved on every aspect of the OlliOlli franchise” – GameSpot, 9 out of 10

“A must-have release that you just need to try” – Nintendo Life, 9 out of 10

“A candy-coated dream” – Eurogamer, Earning “Essential” Ranking

“It is blisteringly good” – Rock Paper Shotgun, Earning RPS Bestest Bests Award

“OlliOlli World has immaculate vibes” – GamesRadar+, 4.5 out of 5

"Gorgeous and goofy" – Game Informer, 8 out of 10

"OlliOlli World feels just perfect" - Destructoid, 8.5 out of 10

The acclaimed skateboarding action-platformer, developed by the BAFTA and multi-award-winning studio Roll7, marks a bold new direction for the beloved OlliOllifranchise. In OlliOlli World, players flip and flow through a vivid, colorful world of Radlandia as they search for the mystical skate gods on a quest for Gnarvana. OlliOlli World’s signature flow-state gameplay represents that perfect balance between focus and relaxation, while super tight controls ensure a silky-smooth ride. The delightful and weird Radlandia welcomes new players with open arms, inviting them to tear down streets without fear of faceplanting and pull off epic tricks which are gradually taught over a journey across the game’s varied bizarre zones.

“OlliOlli World lives and breathes the diversity, freedom, and fun that is essential to skateboarding,” said Simon Bennett, Co-Studio Head at Roll7. “Because the notion of inclusiveness and expressivity is so intimately connected with skateboarding, we wanted Radlandia to be a welcoming place for everyone.”

There are plenty of opportunities for player expression in OlliOlli World – the title comes with diverse and rich customization options, allowing players to be whoever they want to be. Players can also select and unlock a wide variety of poses, skate tricks, apparel, and equipment to further emphasize their own unique style.

“OlliOlli World combines an inimitable art style, flow-state driven gameplay, and a rad soundtrack into a love letter to skateboarding culture,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “OlliOlli World’s release marks an exciting new beginning for Roll7, who recently joined the Private Division family.”

In addition to the single-player campaign, OlliOlli World includes two asynchronous multiplayer modes: Gnarvana League and Gnarvana Portal. The Gnarvana League is designed for those who love a daily challenge and want to prove their skate mastery. League pit players against contenders with similar skills to compete for the highest score. As rivals advance through the ranks, they get their hands (and feet) on new character items including boards, wheels, and more. In Portal, players can generate original levels based on a selection of parameters like style, difficulty, and length. Each creation comes with a unique, virtual 8-digit Postcode which can be shared with anyone around the globe, enabling players to compete for the highest score against each other cross-platform.

OlliOlli World is available now digitally on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, the Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One consoles, and PC via Steam for $29.99. Players can also purchase OlliOlli World Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game, available for $44.99. The Rad Edition includes thebase game, both of OlliOlli World’s forthcoming expansions and the “Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item.

OlliOlli World is rated Everyone 10+ by the ESRB. For more information on OlliOlli World, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter or TikTok, like us on Facebook, and visit OlliOlliGame.com.

OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the beloved OlliOlliseries from Roll7, the London-based studio famous for re-defining genres and creating remarkable games like OlliOlli, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, Laser League,and NOT A HERO. Roll7 is a wholly-owned studio of Private Division and Take-Two Interactive Software.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Roll7

Now a Private Division studio, Roll7 is a BAFTA and multi-award winning video game developer based in London. Since 2008, the studio has re-defined genres, creating award winning games that engage players with remarkable worlds, stylish visuals and intuitive, deep mechanics. The studio has been run as a distributed operation since 2015 and as such is a magnet for some of the most remarkable development talent from around the UK and the world. Roll7 is best known for the OlliOlli Series, NOT A HERO, and Laser League. Roll7 is a wholly-owned studio of Private Division and Take-Two Interactive Software.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment Disintegration from V1 Interactive, and OlliOlli World from Roll7, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 joining Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at www.take2games.com.

