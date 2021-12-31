Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Xilinx Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Vontier Corp, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, ,

New Purchases: XLNX, AER, EHC, MGI, TSE, GSS, VRS, MTB, KNBE, S, S,

XLNX, AER, EHC, MGI, TSE, GSS, VRS, MTB, KNBE, S, S, Added Positions: VNT, TROX, GCI,

VNT, TROX, GCI, Reduced Positions: NUAN, SJR, DISCK,

NUAN, SJR, DISCK, Sold Out: KSU, PPD, FIVN, ECHO, ENTG, IEC, FVRR, BILL, KRNT, INMD, IS, APG, RGEN, MIC, EWZ, SOFI, SOFI, THD, EWM, ECH, DTE, PWR, ODP, ASAN, PCTY, JXN, UPST, HGV, LCID, IAC, BCEI, FANG, PSFE, HAYW, RH, ZI, COMP, HUT, ESTC, THRN, OMAB, TWKS, CONE, SKIN, TYRA, AKA, PRCT, RXRX, ENVX, DICE, DOCN, BAM, NE, RERE, DSEY, ROVR, DOMA, SMFR, ABSI, EVGO, BARK, CAAP, ENIA, ROOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Vontier Corp, Encompass Health Corp, MoneyGram International Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, , , Five9 Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samson Rock Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Samson Rock Capital LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $33.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 100,000 shares, 63.79% of the total portfolio. New Position AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 70,000 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Vontier Corp (VNT) - 111,000 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.18% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 18,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 36,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.93%

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 63.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,652,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 147.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.

Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $15.34 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $15.34.