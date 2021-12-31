Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Xilinx Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Vontier Corp, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, ,

- New Purchases: XLNX, AER, EHC, MGI, TSE, GSS, VRS, MTB, KNBE, S, S,
- Added Positions: VNT, TROX, GCI,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, SJR, DISCK,
- Sold Out: KSU, PPD, FIVN, ECHO, ENTG, IEC, FVRR, BILL, KRNT, INMD, IS, APG, RGEN, MIC, EWZ, SOFI, SOFI, THD, EWM, ECH, DTE, PWR, ODP, ASAN, PCTY, JXN, UPST, HGV, LCID, IAC, BCEI, FANG, PSFE, HAYW, RH, ZI, COMP, HUT, ESTC, THRN, OMAB, TWKS, CONE, SKIN, TYRA, AKA, PRCT, RXRX, ENVX, DICE, DOCN, BAM, NE, RERE, DSEY, ROVR, DOMA, SMFR, ABSI, EVGO, BARK, CAAP, ENIA, ROOT,
For the details of Samson Rock Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samson+rock+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Samson Rock Capital LLP
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 100,000 shares, 63.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 70,000 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vontier Corp (VNT) - 111,000 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.18%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 18,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 36,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.93%
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 63.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trinseo PLC (TSE)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS)
Samson Rock Capital LLP initiated holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,652,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 147.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Samson Rock Capital LLP added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.Sold Out: (IEC)
Samson Rock Capital LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $15.34 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $15.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Samson Rock Capital LLP. Also check out:
1. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samson Rock Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samson Rock Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samson Rock Capital LLP keeps buying