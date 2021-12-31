Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Qualcomm Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, SPY, NVDA, PANW, SPG, F, NFG, DG, AVUS, HDV, PLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Etsy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 119,206 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,050 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,815 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 233,146 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 616,014 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.