Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Qualcomm Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, SPY, NVDA, PANW, SPG, F, NFG, DG, AVUS, HDV, PLTR,
- Added Positions: DFAU, DFAI, DGRO, DFAT, AVDE, VGK, DVY, DFAC, AVEM, AVDV, JPM, VWO, VZ, FRA, PHYS, IEUR, DSL, RA, FDX, DFAX, IEMG, IVV, CSCO, ABNB, NIE, WY, DIS, MCD, CVS, ABBV, V, FAX, UNP, EQNR, NVO, GS, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: SNBR, PTON, WFC, JPST, MDT, UNH, BA, AMZN, PTBD, FGRO, COIN, PG, TAP, T, TSLA, GE, XLE, XLV,
- Sold Out: SAVE, ETSY, DELL, AFRM, ZM, LMT, MSGS,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 119,206 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,050 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,815 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 233,146 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 616,014 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.
