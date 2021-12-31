CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: BEP, RMD,

BEP, RMD, Added Positions: PEP, PYPL, ZTS, DIS, MSFT, UNH, CME, MDT, AMZN, FIS, MMC, PFE, ROP, BXMT, JNJ,

PEP, PYPL, ZTS, DIS, MSFT, UNH, CME, MDT, AMZN, FIS, MMC, PFE, ROP, BXMT, JNJ, Reduced Positions: BX, SNPS, GOOG, MAS, IR, TJX, NICE, DHR, AVGO, ACN, V, MA, ADBE, BAC, HDB, ICE, YUMC, SPGI, JPM, A, AME, TMO, EW, VRSK, IEX, NXPI, ABT, UNP, TXN, EA, NKE, MCD, HUM, NEE, VRSN, AMT, HON, EL, ECL, SBUX, NOW, SYK, ILMN, TSM, ARCC,

BX, SNPS, GOOG, MAS, IR, TJX, NICE, DHR, AVGO, ACN, V, MA, ADBE, BAC, HDB, ICE, YUMC, SPGI, JPM, A, AME, TMO, EW, VRSK, IEX, NXPI, ABT, UNP, TXN, EA, NKE, MCD, HUM, NEE, VRSN, AMT, HON, EL, ECL, SBUX, NOW, SYK, ILMN, TSM, ARCC, Sold Out: ATVI, NVDA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Zoetis Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Synopsys Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CCLA Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, CCLA Investment Management Ltd owns 74 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 852,298 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 75,137 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,391 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 348,029 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Visa Inc (V) - 707,403 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 972,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $237.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 215.95%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 600,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.580200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 497,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $198.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 410,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 702,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 62.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.