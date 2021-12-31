Infini Master Fund Buys Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

New Purchases: AAPL, KO, TTD, AMD, OKTA, ALGM, XLNX, CFLT, BILL, QRVO, MTB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF, DoorDash Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infini Master Fund. As of 2021Q4, Infini Master Fund owns 23 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,780 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,500 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,082 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.50% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,900 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,900 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 323.81%

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 35,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $123.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 23,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 24,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 323.81%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 170.50%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2755.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $901.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 136.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.