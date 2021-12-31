Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys Sea, Yum China Holdings Inc, DLocal, Sells NetEase Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: DLO, ZTO, TCEHY,
- Added Positions: SE, YUMC, INFY, YNDX, ATHM, HHR, MELI, KB,
- Reduced Positions: IBN,
- Sold Out: NTES, INDA, TSM, INDY,
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 3,451,900 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.89%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 6,293,262 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 692,000 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.68%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,470,327 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,723,199 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.879300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 692,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 3,451,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund (INDY)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $48.06.
