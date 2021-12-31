Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Twitter Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Arrival

Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Crystal Rock Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Arrival during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Crystal Rock Capital Management
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,407 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,161 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,234 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,197 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
  5. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 159,625 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Arrival (ARVL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Arrival. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.62.



