Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Twitter Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Arrival

Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Arrival during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crystal Rock Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crystal+rock+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,407 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,161 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,234 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,197 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 159,625 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Arrival. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.62.