Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Twitter Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Arrival

- Added Positions: TWTR, DKNG, APTV, PG, TLS,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, RRR, GS, HD, MSFT, FB, COO, ADBE, IDXX, MAR, NFLX, MA, LULU, GOOGL, NESR,
- Sold Out: ARVL,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,407 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,161 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,234 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,197 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 159,625 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Arrival (ARVL)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Arrival. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.62.
