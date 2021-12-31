Nvwm, Llc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE

New Purchases: VUSB, MGK, SRLN, IT, KLAC, ARES, SPGI, SF, MCO, ODFL, TLT, IWM, ITOT, MPC, PANW, PKI, XLU, EPRF, BNDX, VEA, MUB, IEFA, TFI, EMB, IEMG, SCHD, SCHV, CELH, CAMT, VTIP, CWH, TBUX, IWS, IWN, WE, SHV, VSS, VIOG, TBLT, FULT, HPQ, NTRS, HCA, STAG, WIX, AMC, PAYC, GLOB, TRHC, GBIL, RBLX, CHK, DIBS, TALK, OLPX, KD, ONL, ARKW, BSCM, EFV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nvwm, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nvwm, Llc owns 519 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVWM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvwm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,575 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,478 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,821 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,196 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 127,190 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 114,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $232.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $374.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $399.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 492.65%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 689.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 144.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 64,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1310.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 120.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $901.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.