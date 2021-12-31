Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nvwm, Llc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nvwm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nvwm, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nvwm, Llc owns 519 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVWM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvwm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVWM, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,575 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,478 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,821 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,196 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 127,190 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 114,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $232.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $374.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Nvwm, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $399.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 492.65%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 689.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 144.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 64,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1310.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 120.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Nvwm, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $901.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Sold Out: Yelp Inc (YELP)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Nvwm, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVWM, LLC. Also check out:

1. NVWM, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVWM, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVWM, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVWM, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus