Clarus Group, Inc. Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Coinbase Global Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Investment company Clarus Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Coinbase Global Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Clarus Group, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarus Group, Inc.
  1. Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 68,748 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
  2. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) - 272,984 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 102,439 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  4. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) - 449,308 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 357,149 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 449,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.



