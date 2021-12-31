Clarus Group, Inc. Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Coinbase Global Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

New Purchases: BUFR, COIN, BBD,

BUFR, COIN, BBD, Added Positions: TM, FB, PAMC, NVDA, TSM,

TM, FB, PAMC, NVDA, TSM, Reduced Positions: PTBD, ARKK, PTLC, PAVE, XOM, FVC, T, PTIN, MO, HAL, DIS, RDS.A, VZ, NFLX, INTC, GOOGL, CSCO, ADBE, UNH, HD,

PTBD, ARKK, PTLC, PAVE, XOM, FVC, T, PTIN, MO, HAL, DIS, RDS.A, VZ, NFLX, INTC, GOOGL, CSCO, ADBE, UNH, HD, Sold Out: HP, EOG, PHYS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Coinbase Global Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Clarus Group, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarus Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarus+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 68,748 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) - 272,984 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 102,439 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) - 449,308 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 357,149 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 449,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Clarus Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.