Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parisi Gray Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Parisi Gray Wealth Management owns 128 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,370 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 67,023 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,506 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,032 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,130 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 105,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 49,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.064200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 201.42%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 15,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 348.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.711300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 102,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 115.44%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.199800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $188.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.