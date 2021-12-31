Asset Planning Corporation Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Orion Office REIT Inc

- New Purchases: MDY, IWM, HD, QQQ,
- Added Positions: VEA, BNDX, VTV, VHT, SCHO, SPY, VCSH, VIOV, VNQ, MSFT, IEMG, SCZ, AAPL, KO,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VTI, EFA, SLYV, FNDX,
- Sold Out: ONL,
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 272,036 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 292,000 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 223,363 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 132,461 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 40,017 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $480.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Asset Planning Corporation added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
