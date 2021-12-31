Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Buys EastGroup Properties Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: EGP, UNH, WH, CLX, GD, RYT, XLE,
- Added Positions: IVV, RSP, SRLN, KRBN, PAVE, ITB, XLF, VCIT, VB, VLO, FISV, KLAC, VCSH, SHY, CMI, ALL, WMT, VTV, FLOT, VZ, UNP, SYK, SWK, PEG, CVS, BAC, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, XOM, MDY, SPY, IWB, MTUM, QUAL, SHM, NVDA, EEM, IWF, TIP, BKLN, USMV, FB, XLK, GLD, TMO, PWR, QQQ, INTC, SJNK, GOOGL, DHR, LOW, HYD, APTV, EFAV, EFA, ABBV, AMZN, TSLA, MA, DIS, PEP, LKQ, JNJ, ITW, HPQ, CF, BMY, BP, ECL,
- Sold Out: T, XLC, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 645,045 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,483 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 64,585 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,360 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 69,002 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.94 and $228.56, with an estimated average price of $201.73. The stock is now traded at around $196.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.964000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69. The stock is now traded at around $291.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
