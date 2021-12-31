Trillium Asset Management, Llc Buys Itron Inc, Analog Devices Inc, CyberArk Software, Sells , Illumina Inc, A.O. Smith Corp

- New Purchases: ITRI, ADI, CYBR, SXT, MLKN, SASR, FRPT, CRBN, JPUS, CNI, PEP, SPYX, VIG, ISRG, IVV, AMP, KLAC,
- Added Positions: PYPL, GOOGL, ANTM, DSI, MA, MKC, EWBC, IPGP, PANW, AAPL, ADSK, MSFT, NKE, RUN, SYNH, TPIC, TT, WAB, XYL, ZEN, AMT, AWK, APTV, ASML, BLKB, BFAM, ETSY, HASI, ITUB, LPLA, NYT, SBUX, TSM, TRV, UL, AZN, BDX, BAC, ECL, LIN, MSA, ORA, PEN, CRM, SEDG, SIVB, TSCO, WOLF, AZTA, BJ, CVS, DECK, ETN, HXL, JBHT, JLL, LHCG, PWR, ROK, TGT, TTEK, TMO, TJX, UPS, VFC, VRSK, WST, ABT, ABBV, AFL, ALGM, ADP, AVB, AGR, BLL, BAX, BURL, CPT, CBRE, CHD, DHR, DE, DIS, EGP, WTRG, FRC, FSLR, HBI, THG, HD, HMN, IFF, INTU, IQV, JNJ, KEY, LW, LECO, LKQ, MAN, MRK, MTH, MIDD, MTX, NVO, NXPI, PCTY, PNC, RGA, SON, STL, SF, SYY, TXN, TREX, TRMB, WM, WBS, AKR, ADPT, AMZN, AXP, AMAT, AVA, BK, BRK.B, BJRI, CAT, CSCO, CL, BAP, DAR, EW, EXAS, FERG, GNRC, GILD, HDB, HST, INTC, ICE, JPM, LEVI, LTC, MAR, MDLZ, NSTG, NEE, PAYC, SPY, SFIX, UNH, V, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: ILMN, MSCI, VZ, AOS, ROG, UMPQ, NGVT, PLD, NVDA, OMCL, GOOG, XLNX, SCHH, TSLA, YUM, NFLX, FB, MCD, LOW, LHX, IWM, SUSA, IBM, MMM, DRI, A, APD, AON, BKNG, BMY, CMG, CB, CI, CTXS, ITW, EA, EMR, XOM, FDX, GE, GIS, GWW, HOLX, HON,
- Sold Out: COR, WW, XP, IJH, IUSG, MELI, PHG, ROP, T, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 73,826 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 593,683 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,080,223 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 235,177 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 119,111 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 119,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $105.34, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 86.08%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.083400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $23.279800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 225,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.731200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 359,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,224,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MSA Safety Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $136.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.
