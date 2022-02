Profund Advisors Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Lucid Group Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, American Tower Corp, Prologis Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Lucid Group Inc, Fortinet Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Tesla Inc, American Tower Corp, Prologis Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profund Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Profund Advisors Llc owns 1377 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,143,822 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,665 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,499 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 338,521 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 270,940 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 144,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $259.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.385100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 606.68%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 93,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 584.85%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 595.03%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $393.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 903.78%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 331.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $121.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.