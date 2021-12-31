Financial Avengers, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dropbox Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

New Purchases: BRK.A, GE, VEA, PLD, BIP, AVGO, BIPC, OGN, GWH, KD, RIVN, PGX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dropbox Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, sells AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, General Motors Co, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Avengers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Avengers, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,648 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,833 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 160,748 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,592 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,033 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $478366.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $588.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 8601.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1234.29%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $503.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.580200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.319300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $238.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.