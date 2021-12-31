Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Financial Avengers, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dropbox Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

insider
Just now
Investment company Financial Avengers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dropbox Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, sells AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, General Motors Co, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Avengers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Avengers, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Avengers, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,648 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,833 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 160,748 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,592 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,033 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $478366.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Financial Avengers, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $588.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 8601.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1234.29%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $503.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.580200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.319300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $238.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Financial Avengers, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Financial Avengers, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.



