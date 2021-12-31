Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Paychex Inc

Investment company UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Southern Co, sells Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Paychex Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp. As of 2021Q4, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owns 112 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 705,797 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,181 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  3. Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) - 542,192 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,602 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,827 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $588.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.



