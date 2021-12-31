UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Paychex Inc

- New Purchases: XLK, ABT, STX, SO, AVGO, DHI,
- Added Positions: BND, V, FDX, HSY, DIS, DE, BAC, GLW, LRCX, MS, PWR, UNH, PM,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, GPN, VOO, MSFT, SPGI, HD, VZ, COST, TMO, XLE, MRK, ORLY, GOOGL, PG, ZTS, AAPL, SHW, CSCO, CVS, ROP, UPS, WM, PNC, TEL, NKE, AXP, LMT, JPM, ICE, NEE, ETR, APD, AMAT, VNQ, VEA, ABBV, BLK, WHR, CVX, CME, MPW, FAST, DGX, FLO, PFE, PEP, HAS, MET, MCD, FIS, BP, CDW,
- Sold Out: PAYX, AVY, MDT, BMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 705,797 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,181 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) - 542,192 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,602 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,827 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $588.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.
