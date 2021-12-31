Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: BLMN, RKLY, KCCA, WFCPL.PFD, COIN, BACPL.PFD, INTC, SLB, FAX, ARLP, MCHI, JD, BRW, BHP, MHK, RGLD, RIOT, KWEB, FINS, ARCH, KRE, BABA, SPOT, PBW, PHO, AMD, AAAU, NU, AQUA, ALEX, NXPI, WEC, SNV, ORCL, IBN, SA,

BLMN, RKLY, KCCA, WFCPL.PFD, COIN, BACPL.PFD, INTC, SLB, FAX, ARLP, MCHI, JD, BRW, BHP, MHK, RGLD, RIOT, KWEB, FINS, ARCH, KRE, BABA, SPOT, PBW, PHO, AMD, AAAU, NU, AQUA, ALEX, NXPI, WEC, SNV, ORCL, IBN, SA, Added Positions: DVN, MSOS, CEF, NEM, T, HLF, MU, CCNE, KRBN, MOS, HRTX, ALL, BWG, INFL, GNK, SBSW, CS, VRP, ITRN, OUNZ, TIP, HL, AEM, IGSB, KBAL, VCIT, PAAS, VTIP, MRC, EPD, EOG, BX, ARDX, PYPL, JLS, LIT, BLK, VCIF, SU, LNG, CLF, XLE, VTV, WMT, SILV, CCJ, TWTR, VYM, JPM, MRK, MSTR, INDA, VBR, MSD, USCI, AGG, XLF, SE, ZTS, AMZN, TECK, PFE, MS, CVS, XOP, AXP, ARCC, BA, CMCSA, GSK, SPGI, WBA, WM, AG, SAVE, AMH,

DVN, MSOS, CEF, NEM, T, HLF, MU, CCNE, KRBN, MOS, HRTX, ALL, BWG, INFL, GNK, SBSW, CS, VRP, ITRN, OUNZ, TIP, HL, AEM, IGSB, KBAL, VCIT, PAAS, VTIP, MRC, EPD, EOG, BX, ARDX, PYPL, JLS, LIT, BLK, VCIF, SU, LNG, CLF, XLE, VTV, WMT, SILV, CCJ, TWTR, VYM, JPM, MRK, MSTR, INDA, VBR, MSD, USCI, AGG, XLF, SE, ZTS, AMZN, TECK, PFE, MS, CVS, XOP, AXP, ARCC, BA, CMCSA, GSK, SPGI, WBA, WM, AG, SAVE, AMH, Reduced Positions: GIM, PHYS, SPG, XOM, EVR, SFM, COHR, LMT, SONY, WFC, FB, CBON, GOOGL, DLTR, AER, EWY, CF, AGNC, LOPE, SLV, BP, JRO, BTI, BXMT, SKM, JOF, GDXJ, SIL, VZ, GUNR, MJ, NLY, NVS, SBUX, PSLV, SPPP, IVOL, PFIX, MMP, GBDC, AAXJ, EWT, GDX, AON, OXY, TSM, RTX, KL, SLRC, COPX, EWJ, SGDM, SGOL, LEN, RRC, WTW, PM, AMLP, DFJ, EWZ, FLRN, ITEQ, SILJ, SPY, ACN, MO, GOLD, BIIB, CSCO, ERJ, EQR, EXC, GILD, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, NGD, PXD, NTR, PG, CRM, SNY, SILC, VIV, ANTM, AWF, WIA, WIW, EDD, MAG, FNV, AGI, V, TSLA, MARA, HFRO, ETNB, AIA, FLOT, FNDE, GVAL, PFF, SOXX, VCSH, VGT, VIG, VTI, XLB, XLK, BAC, ETN, LLY, FCX, GD, IBM, QCOM, USB, PIM, PPT, CHTR, ALC, CMPS, JUPW, RBLX, BOTZ, VEA, VWO, XME,

GIM, PHYS, SPG, XOM, EVR, SFM, COHR, LMT, SONY, WFC, FB, CBON, GOOGL, DLTR, AER, EWY, CF, AGNC, LOPE, SLV, BP, JRO, BTI, BXMT, SKM, JOF, GDXJ, SIL, VZ, GUNR, MJ, NLY, NVS, SBUX, PSLV, SPPP, IVOL, PFIX, MMP, GBDC, AAXJ, EWT, GDX, AON, OXY, TSM, RTX, KL, SLRC, COPX, EWJ, SGDM, SGOL, LEN, RRC, WTW, PM, AMLP, DFJ, EWZ, FLRN, ITEQ, SILJ, SPY, ACN, MO, GOLD, BIIB, CSCO, ERJ, EQR, EXC, GILD, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, NGD, PXD, NTR, PG, CRM, SNY, SILC, VIV, ANTM, AWF, WIA, WIW, EDD, MAG, FNV, AGI, V, TSLA, MARA, HFRO, ETNB, AIA, FLOT, FNDE, GVAL, PFF, SOXX, VCSH, VGT, VIG, VTI, XLB, XLK, BAC, ETN, LLY, FCX, GD, IBM, QCOM, USB, PIM, PPT, CHTR, ALC, CMPS, JUPW, RBLX, BOTZ, VEA, VWO, XME, Sold Out: TPIC, IPAY, BETZ, EUFN, SDHY, FEZ, IBB, IWM, DKNG, SQ, DBI, SI, VIR, PLTR, LRCX, MIC, PVG, DBX, VXX, VUG, ICLN, MA, MTCH, APD, VOO, FSM, ASEA, JDD, VINO, WISH, HDSN, KD, GLD, GSAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Bloomin Brands Inc, Rockley Photonics Holdings, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Evercore Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. owns 328 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pekin+hardy+strauss%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 3,462,375 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,890 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,679 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,700 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 368,728 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $21.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 153,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 738,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.476300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 104,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1364.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 190,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 474.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 170,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 464,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 235.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 366.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 258,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The sale prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $18.87 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $19.96.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.