Altman Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Tesla Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Altman Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Tesla Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altman Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Altman Advisors, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Altman Advisors, Inc.
  1. FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG) - 274,456 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,467 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 358.84%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,586 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,589 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,638 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.36%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 30,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $624.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 358.84%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 453.88%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2759.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.319300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.153500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2485.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.



