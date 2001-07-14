FOX Weather Expands Distribution

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, will now be available on YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, and Xumo, announced Sharri Berg, its president. Additionally, the full linear service will be accessible on FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) Diginet channels in 17 markets and select simulcast hours on FTS duopoly stations across the country.

In making the announcement, Ms. Berg said, “Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver FOX Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices.”

FOX Weather made its debut on Amazon News on Fire TV and Fire Tablet yesterday and was added to the channel lineup of YouTube TV last week. The service is also now available on The Roku Channel and will launch later this month on Xumo and fuboTV.

Additionally, FOX Weather will now be accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, with plans to expand to the station group’s remaining 14 markets. The streaming service will also simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando. FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas, or DMAs, as well as the duopolies in 11 DMAs. Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network.

After launching in October 2021, FOX Weather quickly became the number one most-downloaded free app on Google Play and the Apple App Store, delivering more than one million downloads in its first week. The streaming service has rolled out expanded distribution over the last three months on FOX Business Network via a simulcast from 6-9 AM/ET on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Tubi and FOX Nation. The Fox Weather app is also now available for iPad.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. FOX Weather is available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Tubi and many popular third party streaming services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005898/en/