Electronic Arts and National Football League Join Forces on Largest Esports Event in Madden NFL Franchise History

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the National Football League (NFL) continue to showcase the entertainment power of esports with the EA SPORTS™ Ultimate Madden Bowl Final tonight at 7 pm ET. This is the dramatic close to the Madden NFL 22 Championship Series and the biggest Madden NFL esports event in franchise history with record media distribution for the competition. The premiere of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Halftime Show features Madden+NFL+22+soundtrack artist and Multiplatinum musician Moneybagg Yo, along with special guest Blocboy JB, as they elevate the esports event.

“I’ve played Madden all my life and have always been a fan of their legendary soundtracks,” said Moneybagg Yo. “Now, to have the opportunity to perform in the first-ever Ultimate Madden Bowl Halftime Show is a full-circle moment for me, and I’m grateful for the platform.”

The Ultimate Madden Bowl Final is available on+%3Ci%3EEA+Madden+NFL%3C%2Fi%3E+Twitch,+Madden+NFL+Championship+Series+YouTube, NFL+YouTube, Watch+ESPN, and the+ESPN+App. Additionally, in a first-of-its-kind partnership, anyone can listen live on the+iHeartRadio+App EA SPORTS Madden NFL channel for free. For the first time, fans can also watch through the eyes of football greats as Chargers’ Derwin James Jr., Ravens’ Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears headline a special exclusive broadcast on @NFL+Twitter, as well as the free ad-supported NFL Channel available on VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi+, Peacock, and Pluto TV.

Following the February 8 broadcasts, EA SPORTS and ESPN kick off Super Bowl LVI weekend with the exclusive Ultimate Madden Bowl ESPN Special, a unique presentation of the esports final. ESPN will air the broadcast on Friday, February 11, at 8:30 pm ET, which marks the Madden NFL Championship Series debut on the channel. The program will re-air once again on Sunday, February 13, at 9 am ET. NFL Media personality Kimmi Chex serves as the Ultimate Madden Bowl ESPN Special host.

“Competition and entertainment are at the root of EA’s long-term belief in the power of esports,” said Anthony Stevenson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Brand for Electronic Arts. “It’s amazing to celebrate our Madden NFL Championship Series finale with such incredible partners, talent, and distribution.”

“The Ultimate Madden Bowl athlete broadcast provides a first-ever opportunity to bring a Madden NFL esports storyline to the NFL fan in a way told by some of their favorite NFL players and Legends,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “Working with EA provides the opportunity to connect with the next generation of fans who have consistently shown a desire to engage in interactive, digital experiences. Tonight’s Ultimate Madden Bowl cast is the perfect example of an authentic way we are customizing esports content with the NFL fan in mind.”

Live from the Madden NFL Championship Series state-of-the-art virtual set, tonight’s Ultimate Madden Bowl Final broadcast pits 7th-ranked Wesley vs. top-seeded Henry with a $1 million prize purse majority share on the line. NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez voices the show open, reprising the role he served throughout the Ultimate Madden Bowl competition.

In case you missed it, EA SPORTS released its highly anticipated annual Super Bowl prediction with EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22. The simulation forecasts the Cincinnati Bengals to win its first Super Bowl title defeating the Rams 24-21. Bengals superstar Joe Burrow is to be named Super Bowl LVI MVP, making him the first quarterback to win the Heisman, College Football Championship, the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl MVP in history. Check out the full story according to Madden NFL 22 in this video featuring NFL legend Marshawn Lynch.

Madden NFL 22 is developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon and is available worldwide for Sony PlayStation®4, Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam®, and Google Stadia™. For Madden NFL 22 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @eamaddennfl on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.

For more esports information please visit the Madden+NFL+22+Championship+Series+website and follow @MaddenLeagueOps on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Guinness World Records, John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation, Steam, and Stadia are the property of their respective owners and are used with permission.

