Evolution global online event showcases 25 new games, part of its 'GREAT 88' for 2022

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today hosted an online event (3pm CET, Tuesday 8 February) at which it showcased 25 new online casino games from its Group brands - Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming and DigiWheel. The 25 games are part of `THE GREAT 88', an Evolution initiative that will see 88 games released by the Group in 2022.

This first tranche of new games encompasses live casino, live game shows and slots titles. Amongst numerous exciting releases are several big-brand tie-ins for games from Evolution, NetEnt Red Tiger and Big Time Gaming, new homegrown titles, as well as sequels to already hugely successful games from across Evolution's brands.

Evolution Group CEO Martin Carlesund said: "We have an amazing product roadmap for 2022 and this truly is the year of product and innovation. Today, I and various senior colleagues from across Evolution presented our vision and plans for the year and also revealed many exciting new titles from our `GREAT 88'!"

Todd Haushalter, Chief Product Officer at Evolution, added: "In the last two years, Evolution has grown and diversified through a series of significant acquisitions and for the first time we get to present our roadmap for the Group. As a result, we are now, more than ever, a powerhouse of innovation and creativity. Across the group we have amazing innovations, mega collaborations with massive entertainment brands, successful homegrown game concepts such as our `Lightning' family that has become an online gaming phenomenon, and lots of exciting cross-pollination of ideas between our Group brands and across `live' and `slots'. I cannot tell you how super-excited we are to share our amazing roadmap and to see these games go live."

The online event is now available on Evolution's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/evolution_global

CONTACT:

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

T. +46 70 508 85 75

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-global-online-event-showcases-25-new-games--part-of-its--great-88--for-2022,c3501333

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3501333/1531722.pdf Evolution Group Online Event 2022 ENG

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-global-online-event-showcases-25-new-games-part-of-its-great-88-for-2022-301477784.html

SOURCE Evolution