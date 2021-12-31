Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, First Republic Bank

insider
Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Nasdaq Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, First Republic Bank, MetLife Inc, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 168 stocks with a total value of $28 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Diamond Hill Capital
  1. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,289,724 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 6,049,845 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,584,956 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  4. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 9,321,981 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.42%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 15,384,503 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,571,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,377,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,732,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,181,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 288,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $170.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,354,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,551,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,335,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,396,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.109600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,429,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp by 1157.64%. The purchase prices were between $146.2 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $163.68. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Sold Out: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in First of Long Island Corp. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Reduced: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 44.37%. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $176.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,195,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: MetLife Inc (MET)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in MetLife Inc by 69.1%. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.286000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 399,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 42.36%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 232,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 30.17%. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 321,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 49.29%. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 262,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in TriMas Corp by 26.66%. The sale prices were between $31.43 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 118,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.



