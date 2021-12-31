Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, First Republic Bank

New Purchases: BDX, SSNC, CTRA, CADE, CADE, RHP, ERII, GBCI, STKL, JOUT, CMT, RCKY, SMED, IHS,

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Nasdaq Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, First Republic Bank, MetLife Inc, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management. As of 2021Q4, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 168 stocks with a total value of $28 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,289,724 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 6,049,845 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,584,956 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 9,321,981 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.42% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 15,384,503 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,571,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,377,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,732,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,181,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 288,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $170.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,354,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,551,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,335,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,396,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.109600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,429,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp by 1157.64%. The purchase prices were between $146.2 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $163.68. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in First of Long Island Corp. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 44.37%. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $176.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,195,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in MetLife Inc by 69.1%. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.286000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 399,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 42.36%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 232,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 30.17%. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 321,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 49.29%. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 262,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in TriMas Corp by 26.66%. The sale prices were between $31.43 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 118,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.