Novamind Appoints Prakash Gowd as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that Prakash Gowd has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Pierre Bou-Mansour who is leaving the Company this month to pursue a new opportunity.

Mr. Gowd joined Novamind in August 2020 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and has led Novamind's corporate strategy and business development initiatives focused on increasing access to psychedelic medicine. He also led the Company's successful acquisition of Arizona-based mental health practice, Foundations for Change. Mr. Gowd has over 25 years of experience in capital markets, biopharma, and health sciences.

"Prakash has valuable experience in healthcare and finance and has proven to be an integral leader to our operating teams. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to deliver operational excellence and to drive the expansion of our network of psychiatry clinics and clinical research sites," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director.

Mr. Conforti continued, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and all our stakeholders, I am very pleased to welcome Prakash into this role and wish to thank Pierre for his contributions and service to Novamind."

Prior to joining Novamind, Mr. Gowd was President and Co-Founder at Lobo Genetics (acquired by Entheon Biomedical Corp.), a genetic testing company. He previously served in senior equity research roles with CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial and Canaccord Capital, where he covered healthcare, biotech, medical device and specialty pharma companies, and at GlaxoSmithKline, where he held senior roles in commercial operations. He currently serves as Audit Chair and Director of FendX Technologies, and as Strategic Advisor to N-Zyme Biomedical. Mr. Gowd holds an MBA from McGill University, a BSc Pharmacy from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Director.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

