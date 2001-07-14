Keysight First to Submit Test Cases for Verifying Mobility Enhancements in 5G New Radio Release 16 to 3GPP

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s S8704A+Protocol+Conformance+Toolset was used to submit the industry’s first 5G new radio (NR) release 16 (Rel-16) test case for verifying mobility enhancements in 5G NR devices to 3GPP, the global standards organization.

Once approved by 3GPP, 5G device makers can leverage the Rel-16 test capability delivered by Keysight’s Protocol Conformance Toolset to speed market introductions of advanced 5G NR features. Mobility enhancement in 3GPP Rel-16 have been added to improve reliability, which is especially important in fast-mobility use cases such as when the mobile phone user is travelling on board trains.

“This 3GPP Release 16 test case submission underscores Keysight’s commitment to the 5G device ecosystem and the ability to rapidly adopt new 5G NR specifications,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. “Access to a comprehensive suite of test cases via common software and hardware tools allows users to accelerate design validation and capture early revenue opportunities.”

In August 2021, Keysight used the Protocol Conformance Toolset to submit the industry%26rsquo%3Bs+first+5G+NR+Rel-16+protocol+test+case to 3GPP. This was followed by the first+approval+by+the+Global+Certification+Forum+%28GCF%29 for 5G NR protocol conformance test cases based on 3GPP Release 16 specifications. In December 2021, Keysight was also first to submit Rel-16 test cases to 3GPP, enabling device makers to verify enhanced network slicing and power saving features.

3GPP’s 5G NR Release 16 specification delivers a wide range of enhancements over Rel-15. These enhancements will support transformation in private 5G, industrial internet of things (IoT), automated factories, healthcare, public safety, logistics and transportation.

