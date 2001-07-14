VH1's Black Ink Crew Watch Party premieres Monday, February 14 at 10PM ET/PT

VH1’s hit franchise Black Ink Crewwill host its very first Watch Party Monday, February 14 at 10PM ET/PT. The special will bring together fan-favorites from theBlack Ink Crew: New York squad, along with cameos from former cast members, for a fun and revealing gathering to discuss iconic show moments from every season of the hit series. As previously announced, Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton is set to return with back-to-back season premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8PM ET/PT.

The Black Ink Crew: New York team returns to the Brooklyn flagship shop stronger and better than ever before. Shop owner and mogul Ceaser continues to elevate the Black Ink brand, while keeping the people closest to him from tearing it down.

Black Ink Crew: New York cast this season:

Black Ink boss Ceaser brings the crew back to New York after their Atlanta residency to prove they are stronger together and to give back to the community. In his personal life, he decides that he cannot remain silent while his family drama unfolds in the media for the world to see.

brings the crew back to New York after their Atlanta residency to prove they are stronger together and to give back to the community. In his personal life, he decides that he cannot remain silent while his family drama unfolds in the media for the world to see. Ted invests in his craft as a musical artist and actor, leading him to consider a full-time move to Atlanta.

invests in his craft as a musical artist and actor, leading him to consider a full-time move to Atlanta. The time Puma spent in Atlanta proves to be beneficial for himself and his family. The New York native is now forced to reevaluate his place of residence and quality of life.

spent in Atlanta proves to be beneficial for himself and his family. The New York native is now forced to reevaluate his place of residence and quality of life. Having to witness and endure the hate against the Asian-American and Pacific Island community first-hand last season, Young+Bae is even more committed to creating a better world for her son Niko.

is even more committed to creating a better world for her son Niko. After struggling to maintain relationships with her co-workers, Tatti has implemented a new zen personality andsettled into a leadership role within the shop, while also having to deal with some serious legal troubles.

has implemented a new zen personality andsettled into a leadership role within the shop, while also having to deal with some serious legal troubles. Alex wants to continue working with his Black Ink family but now that Donna is on the outs, he struggles with his future at the shop.

The Black Ink Crew: Compton team is back with bossman KP, as he strives to uplift his community and reclaim his place as leader of the crew. Later in the season, Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson returns to the franchise for the first time in four years, being the first BIPOC woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills.

Black Ink Crew: Compton cast this season:

InkArtMusic shop owner KP enters this new season with a clear vision for himself post pandemic shutdown and social unrest caused by systemic racism. He is determined to build on the opportunity that has been given to him and create a movement in the city through the art of tattooing by celebrating the talent, passion and rich culture of the community.

enters this new season with a clear vision for himself post pandemic shutdown and social unrest caused by systemic racism. He is determined to build on the opportunity that has been given to him and create a movement in the city through the art of tattooing by celebrating the talent, passion and rich culture of the community. Lemeir is set to open a second food truck business after the success of “Happy Ice” on Melrose, alongside welcoming a new member to his growing family with fiancée Danielle . As his personal life continues to grow, the love for tattooing has taken a back seat after a rocky start alongside KP and his IAM Compton shop.

is set to open a second food truck business after the success of “Happy Ice” on Melrose, alongside welcoming a new member to his growing family with fiancée . As his personal life continues to grow, the love for tattooing has taken a back seat after a rocky start alongside KP and his IAM Compton shop. Nessie is back and her voice is stronger than ever. The past couple of years have given her time to focus on her craft and make a name for herself. Still possessing feelings from all of the drama that ensued with the crew right before lockdown, she has mixed feelings about returning to the shop.

is back and her voice is stronger than ever. The past couple of years have given her time to focus on her craft and make a name for herself. Still possessing feelings from all of the drama that ensued with the crew right before lockdown, she has mixed feelings about returning to the shop. Ink+Drippin%26rsquo%3B has refocused his energy on his family and after a near death experience, he has put the pieces of himself back together and resorted to holistic healing.

has refocused his energy on his family and after a near death experience, he has put the pieces of himself back together and resorted to holistic healing. Shop receptionist and a long-time friend of bossman KP, Barbie is back to bring a whole lot of style, class and sass to the crew.

is back to bring a whole lot of style, class and sass to the crew. Unlike any other artist on the IAM team, Vudu+Dahl is a talent anomaly in the tattoo industry. When the IAM shop was put on hold, she took her talents elsewhere in the meantime.

is a talent anomaly in the tattoo industry. When the IAM shop was put on hold, she took her talents elsewhere in the meantime. Alana returns this season with a whole new outlook. After moving to Arizona with her new boyfriend, a health scare causes her to move back home to LA and start her life over again.

returns this season with a whole new outlook. After moving to Arizona with her new boyfriend, a health scare causes her to move back home to LA and start her life over again. KP’s loyal and devoted cousin Tim is determined to take KP's dream for the shop to the next level as he lives and breathes the IAM Compton brand and will do anything to protect it.

is determined to take KP's dream for the shop to the next level as he lives and breathes the IAM Compton brand and will do anything to protect it. KP brings inStarto deal with the temperamental artists and to capitalize on the connections she has within LA and the tattoo industry.

