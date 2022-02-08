Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY55712&sd=2022-02-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301477808.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY55712&Transmission_Id=202202081122PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY55712&DateId=20220208
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus