Tiderock Companies Announces Increased Revenues for January 2022

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK), a real estate developer and advisory services company, is pleased to announce it has recognized a substantial increase in revenues for January 2022.

The Company commenced invoicing for advisory services in December 2021 and saw a 177% increase in billable revenues for January 2022. These revenues were attributed to our advisory services side of the business that focuses on maximizing potential value and return for our clients' real estate holdings. Revenues for January 2022, were $50,000, compared to $18,000 in December 2021. As we see more of the current project pipeline materialize into active projects, the Company forecasts significant additional revenues throughout 2022.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a real estate investment, advisory services, and development company with over 20 years of experience. We specialize in deal structure and planning, entitlements, budgeting and project management with over $600 million in current projects. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

