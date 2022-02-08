IJJ Corporation is Announcing its Year 2022 Business Expansion Plan

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp), (OTC:IJJP), Mandatory Training Program up and running donation campaigns.

Mid-February eCETP will be open to the public to participate in the Mandatory Training Program to be certified as an eCETP Operators.

IJJCorp has included its IJJ ERC-20 Token in the Donator Backer Packages as rewards and benefits.

As previously stated, the Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform will function as a separate module; the decision is to implement the hosting service internally as the Exchange Depositor for IJJ Corporation Tokens ERC-20 and ERC-223.

We selected an outsourced code to deploy are Exchange Depositor to support three product solutions:

The Distribution Strategy for IJJ Tokens. Deposit Conversion bundled token Program. Repeatable Self-Funding (RSF) Donations.

In addition, this year, we are investing in creating graphic design services for NFT and establishing an internal Metaverse site for our NTF as a virtual reality platform.

The Task will include:

Create a Graphic Artist service internal for NFTs, where we offer images for the client to accumulate IJJ Tokens to acquire. Deploying a Virtual site with equipment for our clients as a Metaverse site allows CEOs, Nonprofit Sponsors, and Investors to connect privately, communicate directly on future initiatives, create groups, and learn more about each other.

For more information: The IJJ Token Purchase Power

We investigated the landscape structure requirements through consultants and technology experts in the Metaverse developers' industry on resources to construct, host, content creation, programming, and game design.

The technology is available now, and open-source tools sets will be more abundant in 2022. As a result, the 3D market will increase its capabilities while IJJ Corp establishes its market space.

We aim to create a private user environment leveraging our donation platform directly tied to the Private membership network where IJJ Tokens Purchase Power accumulates to purchasing MTF and create a phased-in period for Metaverse Technology this 2022.

eCETP additions still in planning March 2022:

The KYC and AML with profile monitoring by LexisNexis | Risk Solutions The Intercom Platform deployment was canceled, found a more compatible product. eCETP's ERP/CRM hybrid system scheduled deployment rescheduled for late March 2022; update coming soon.

Business Development:Kickstart the Go-To-Market Plan to build up a Global Marketing campaign using eCETP as a focal point to offer MTP's services.

MTP Support Requirements still scheduled to happen:

Onboarding two Experts as consultants Donation Campaign Fundraiser Expert: eCETP ERP/CRM hybrid system services for the MTP. Anticipated Onboarding: Mid-February 2022. Mass Marketing Campaigns using A full-service application worldwide with a point of contact database from Zoon Info and a database with entrepreneurs' businesses To develop the market brand, messaging packages, and Videos to market the eCEPT training program to create marketability for its features and funding solution.

Task 2 and 3 Anticipated implementation date: within March 2022.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter LinkedIn posts provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

