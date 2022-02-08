New York Fund Invests in Space+ Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI):

NRP Stone's subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, has attracted the attention and interest of New York based investment firm Monkey Fund. Monkey Fund is a Web3 metaverse advisor and investor who recently made a sizeable investment in support of the Space+ project.

"When the opportunity to advise and contribute to the success of the Space+ project arose we knew we were going to be a part of it," said Dr. Springles, Monkey Fund's Chief NFT Officer. "Literally going to the Moon and sending art to the International Space Station is just a small example of the power of Web3."

The Space+ (SpacePlus) NFT collection and metaverse is a project by Uplift Aerospace. The project will leverage Uplift's unique position in the aerospace industry to increase community access to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond both physically and digitally. The culmination of the final phase of Space+ will be a historic, community-supported lunar rover mission to the Moon. Uplift has signed collaboration contracts with Blue Origin and NASA to send exclusive commercial goods and fine art to space for purchase in space and on Earth.

In addition to accumulating rare digital art and collectibles, Monkey Fund invests in and advises NFT projects and all Web3 related verticals from early-stage ideas to fully developed later-stage networks.

Monkey Fund's ultra-high net worth monkeys are long-term, patient investors, with large metaverse and IRL networks, granting Monkey Fund access to lightning quick capital, world class consulting, and top tier global strategists, all of which are leveraged to ensure the success of Monkey Fund's investments.

Monkey Fund is a Web3 focused digital art collective that launched into the metaverse in February 2021.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

