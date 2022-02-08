iFabric Corp Announces Director Appointment and Resignation

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA, OTCQX:IFABF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Macary as a director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Macary is the current Chief Strategy Officer of Delos Living LLC ("Delos") and former President of Delos Ventures. Rich provides Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, with senior level business development skills and a wealth of relevant experience on key value driving areas including business development, product innovation, concept/IP licensing, strategic partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures. Prior to joining Delos, Rich was Vice President of Business Development for Sarepta Therapeutics, a leader in RNA based therapies targeting rare and infectious diseases. Rich spent the prior 20 years as a corporate consultant, advisor and analyst to both institutional and high-net-worth investors as well as a consultant, advisor, investor and board member to several public and private early to mid-stage companies operating in a diverse range of industries including technology, biotechnology, medical devices, health & wellness, real estate ,retail concepts and consumer products among others.

In connection with Mr. Macary's appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Mark Greenspan is retiring and is stepping down as a director. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Greenspan for his contributions to the Company. Mr. Greenspan has added significant value to the Company since joining the board in 2011 and will be greatly missed for his contribution to the both the board and the audit committee. The board of directors remains at six directors serving on iFabric's board, including three independent, non-executive directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Rich to the Board," said Hylton Karon, Chief Executive Officer of iFabric.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

