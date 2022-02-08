Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with Colombia for Additional 10.8 Million Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Moderna%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the government of Colombia for 10.8 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. These doses are in addition to 10 million doses supplied to Colombia in 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna expects to deliver one million doses in the first quarter of 2022, six million doses in the second quarter of 2022, and 3.8 million doses in the third quarter of 2022.

"We thank the government of Colombia for their continued collaboration, support, and trust in our COVID-19 vaccine," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "COVID-19 vaccines continue to be our best tools in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

In Latin America, Moderna recently announced a new supply agreement with the government of Chile for two million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine or an updated booster vaccine candidate, if authorized. Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna expects to start delivering doses in February 2022, pending obtaining local emergency use authorization.

Authorized Use

SPIKEVAX (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) has been granted authorization for emergency use by the Colombian National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) and is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's contracts to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to the governments of Colombia and Chile; and the timing for delivery of those sales. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent lings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

