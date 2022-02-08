Sack Lunch Productions Enters into Licensing Agreement

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:SAKL) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a third party to host its Color Me Rad events across North America. The licensee expects to hold 20 Color Me Rad events in 2022. SAKL will not play any role in the operation of the events. In the past the licensee hosted over 40 SAKL events prior to 2017 and is excited to reintroduce the Color Me Rad to a new audience edger to participate in live events while cultivating old hands. Richard Surber, CEO, stated that "I am excited to see the fun recommence after a long hiatus. I have confidence in our licensee's ability to operate and host Color Me Rad events based on its impressive track record in the event industry."

Please visit the following websites to find the next Color Rad or Dirty Dash event planned for your area: http://www.thedirtydash.com, and www.colormerad.com.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is a "live events" company that licenses action- oriented gatherings in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (nighttime party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

