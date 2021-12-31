State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells , ,

Investment company State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Realty Income Corp, Clarivate PLC, sells , , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen. As of 2021Q4, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen owns 2404 stocks with a total value of $55.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+board+of+administration+of+florida+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,502,150 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,956,448 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 516,653 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 358,207 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 966,846 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 369,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.414200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Artesian Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in VMware Inc by 135.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 252,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 960,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 622,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 662,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 381,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 55.78%. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 26,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Frontline Ltd by 87.01%. The sale prices were between $6.41 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 36,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 58.15%. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 34,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 87,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 67.53%. The sale prices were between $11.64 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 22,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Iteris Inc by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 180,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.