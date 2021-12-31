State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: CP, PLTK, TIL, KOPN, KLIC, LYLT, LCID, MPX, MCFE, MPLN, NL, NWS, NWPX, ONL, PPTA, GDYN, PLM, PRCH, RAPT, RIVN, SJW, SANA, SOFI, SOFI, SRT, SLVM, TSVT, VIEW, ZI, CCSI, OCDX, SPNS, FROG, ADV, AFRM, AEVA, ARTNA, AC, BTRS, BFLY, CNTY, CCO, COIN, HMPT, DNMR, DM, DOCN, DOUG, DLTH, DNB, EEX, ETWO, FRPH, FBRT, FBRT, EAF, AOSL,
- Added Positions: TSLA, VMW, CTRA, O, SNOW, CLVT, NXPI, AVTR, BILL, BX, CRWD, DDOG, DASH, EVTC, EXEL, GM, INTU, KDP, MDB, TEAM, MIME, CWK, RE, GTES, G, JHG, IVZ, KNSA, LIN, RPRX, WIX, AFMD, ESTC, CVAC, CMRE, ADT, APG, ACCD, AHCO, AAP, WMS, AGEN, ABNB, ACI, ALBO, ALDX, ARE, ALLO, ATEC, UHAL, AXL, AMH, AMSWA, AMWL, COLD, AMKR, PLAN, AVXL, ATRS, ANTM, AM, APOG, AMEH, APO, ARCB, AROC, ARES, ANET, AHH, ARR, ARRY, ASAN, ATRA, ATKR, ATO, AZO, AVLR, CDMO, AVNT, AXNX, AZEK, BGCP, BRP, BKR, BRBR, BSY, BDSI, BDN, BRX, BIPC, BEPC, BLDR, AI, CNA, CSGS, CVI, WHD, CADE, CADE, CRC, GOEV, CARG, CG, CLDX, CELH, CDAY, CERT, ECOM, CHPT, CHPT, CHK, CMRX, CHDN, CIVI, CIVI, NET, CMC, CHCT, CMP, CNDT, CONN, COO, CPRT, CRD.A, CUBE, CUE, CBAY, DTE, DAN, DRIO, DAR, MSP, DECK, DEN, DNLI, DMTK, DXCM, FANG, DEI, DKNG, DBX, DCT, DRE, DT, EOG, EVOP, EGHT, UUUU, ENTG, ETR, EVC, NVST, EPZM, ETRN, EQR, WTRG, ESS, EVH, AQUA, EXAS, EXTR, EZPW, FDS, FICO, FRT, FBP, FR, FE, FSR, FLNT, F, FSP, FRPT, GBL, GTHX, GEVO, GMRE, GMED, GT, GSHD, GOSS, GO, GES, HFFG, HCKT, HLIT, HE, HSTM, HCAT, HRTX, HT, FIXX, HOPE, HHC, HYLN, ILMN, IMVT, NARI, IRT, INDB, INBX, INSM, INVA, INSG, TILE, IFF, ITCI, ISBC, NVTA, IONS, IRWD, ISEE, JBGS, JAMF, JAMF, JYNT, KKR, KRG, KRO, KURA, KYMR, LAUR, LEA, LESL, LCUT, LSI, LNC, RIDE, LPX, MTB, MDU, MFA, MP, MYRG, MGNX, MGNI, MGY, MRVI, VAC, MRTN, MRVL, MTZ, MTCH, MATX, MAA, MRTX, MNRO, MWA, NH, NDAQ, NHI, NSA, NATR, NCNO, NKTR, NXRT, LASR, NWN, NLOK, NTNX, NRIX, ORLY, OSH, OAS, ONEM, OPEN, OPK, OPRX, OPCH, OM, PCG, PLTR, PARR, PATK, PAVM, PAYX, PRDO, PRFT, PSNL, PAHC, DOC, PBH, PSMT, PRMW, PGNY, PTGX, PRVB, LUNG, QS, QNST, RCM, RLGT, RJF, RRR, RRX, RLAY, REPL, RMD, RGP, RVLV, REXR, RYTM, ROK, RUBY, RUSHB, SLG, SGMO, SGMS, SE, SEB, WTTR, SRE, SRG, FOUR, SHLS, SIEN, SBNY, SI, SITC, SITE, SITM, SKLZ, SMAR, SNA, SWX, SPT, SCS, STOR, SUMO, SUI, NOVA, SUPN, SGRY, STRO, SWCH, SNDX, SYNH, TRTX, TFX, TENB, TXG, TPL, TGTX, THO, TW, TPC, TWLO, TSN, UGI, ULTA, U, UVSP, UPST, UPWK, VLO, VNDA, PCVX, VRA, VRTV, VRT, VRAY, SPCE, VVNT, VRM, VUZI, WBA, WLL, WMB, WDAY, WKHS, WK, XPEL, YMAB, YEXT, ZNTL, ZG, ZGNX, ZUO, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, C, GOOG, FB, FRO, CB, AFL, AMD, BAC, BRK.B, COF, KO, CTVA, DIS, XOM, FDX, FITB, GILD, HPQ, INTC, LOW, ORCL, PYPL, PCH, QCOM, SEM, USB, VG, ALKS, DOX, AMBA, AON, AGO, ATH, AXTA, BHVN, BG, ETN, ENDP, ESNT, FN, HELE, IGT, JAZZ, JCI, LIVN, APTV, PNR, RNR, STX, SIG, SGH, STE, TGH, TSE, TROX, WTW, SPOT, CSTE, LYB, CPA, RCL, LPG, AIR, ABM, AES, AMN, ASGN, ATEN, AZZ, AAN, AKR, ACIW, ATGE, ACM, AMTX, AJRD, AEIS, ADC, AKAM, ALRM, ALK, AIN, ALEC, ALGN, LNT, ALSN, ALL, ALLY, ALNY, ALTR, ALT, AYX, ATUS, AMED, AMRC, AEO, AEL, AXP, AIG, AWR, ABC, AMP, ABCB, AMPH, APH, ADI, ANAB, ANDE, ANGO, ANIK, NLY, APA, APPN, AIT, AMAT, ADM, FUV, RCUS, ARCT, ACRE, ARW, ARWR, AHT, ASH, ASPN, AIZ, AN, CAR, ACLS, AXSM, AX, BGS, BJ, BMI, BCPC, BLL, TBBK, BAND, BOH, BK, BKU, BANR, B, BAX, BECN, BEAM, BBBY, BDC, BHE, WRB, BBY, BIG, BIGC, BIO, BMRN, BIIB, TECH, BL, BLK, BLNK, HRB, BE, BPMC, BA, BKNG, BOOT, BAH, BWA, SAM, EPAY, BOX, BYD, BHF, BSIG, EAT, BCO, BF.B, BRKR, BC, BKE, CBZ, CBOE, CDK, CDW, CF, CHRW, CMS, CRAI, CNX, CBT, CDNS, CALM, CWT, CALX, CPE, CPB, CNNE, CAH, CDNA, CCL, CARR, CARS, CWST, SAVA, CPRX, CATY, CENTA, CERN, CEVA, CRL, CHTR, CHEF, LNG, PLCE, CMG, CHH, CHD, CIEN, CINF, CNK, CTRN, CFG, CTXS, CLFD, CWEN, CLF, CDXS, CCOI, CTSH, CNS, COHR, CFX, FIX, CBU, CVLT, CAG, CEIX, STZ, GLW, CRVL, COWN, CROX, CCRN, CCK, CFR, CMI, CW, CUBI, BOOM, DHI, DXC, DRI, DAL, XRAY, DSGX, DKS, DGII, DMRC, APPS, DDS, DIN, DIOD, DISCA, DLB, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DOMO, DFIN, DOV, DOW, DD, DY, DVAX, DX, LOCO, EGBN, EGRX, EWBC, DEA, EMN, SATS, EPC, EGAN, ELAN, ESI, EME, EMR, ESRT, EIG, ENTA, ECPG, WIRE, ENS, NPO, ENVA, ENSG, EFSC, ENV, EFX, EQIX, EQC, ELS, ETD, ETSY, EXLS, EXPE, EXPO, FMC, FATE, FHI, FOE, FAF, FFIN, FRC, FCFS, FBC, FORM, FTV, FBHS, FWRD, FOXF, FC, FLGT, FUL, GCP, IT, GNRC, GD, GE, GIS, THRM, ROCK, GLT, GKOS, GBT, GPN, GDDY, GDEN, GS, GWW, LOPE, GVA, GTN, GDOT, GPRE, GBX, GEF, GRPN, HCA, HCI, HNI, HAE, HLNE, HWC, THG, HOG, HIG, HAS, HR, HTLF, PEAK, HEI, HP, JKHY, HRI, HXL, HGV, HOLX, HMST, HRL, HST, HMHC, HLI, HUBG, HUBB, HUM, JBHT, HUN, IDT, IRTC, STAR, ITT, IEX, IMAX, PI, INCY, IBTX, IMKTA, NSIT, IOSP, INSP, IBP, IIPR, PODD, ITGR, NTLA, ICE, IBOC, IP, IPG, IPI, IQV, ITI, ITRI, JBL, J, JEF, JBT, ZD, KBR, KAMN, KBH, K, KMT, KEY, KEYS, KFRC, KNSL, KNX, KN, KOD, KFY, KHC, KTOS, KRA, KR, KD, LHCG, LKQ, LCII, LZB, LKFN, LRCX, LW, LSTR, LNTH, LMAT, LC, LEN, LBRDA, FWONK, LGND, LGF.B, LQDT, LYV, LTHM, L, LOVE, LULU, LITE, MDC, MGM, MGPI, MHO, MSM, MSCI, MTSI, M, SHOO, MSGE, MANT, MARA, MPC, HZO, MKTX, MAS, MTRN, MXL, MAXR, MMS, MKC, MCK, MD, MEDP, MCY, MMSI, MTH, CASH, MEI, MET, MTD, MSTR, MU, MSEX, MTX, MITK, MODN, MODV, MC, MHK, MOH, TAP, MCRI, MNST, MS, MOS, MOV, MLI, MUR, MUSA, MYGN, NCR, NGM, NRG, NNN, NAVI, NPTN, NTAP, NTGR, NJR, NEWR, NYCB, NYT, NEM, NWSA, NXST, NKE, NI, NTRS, NWE, NOVT, NUS, NUE, OFG, OXY, OCGN, OIS, OLN, OMC, OHI, OMCL, ON, FLWS, OMF, OKE, ONTO, OOMA, OPY, ORA, OSK, OTIS, OSTK, OVV, OMI, OC, OXM, PBF, PJT, PNC, PPG, PPL, PSB, PCRX, PKG, PLMR, PZZA, PEB, PTON, PENN, PFSI, PFGC, PSX, PIPR, PLNT, POOL, POR, DTIL, PRI, PFG, PRG, PRGS, PGR, PB, PRLB, PFS, PHM, KWR, QRVO, QLYS, NX, PWR, DGX, RLI, RDN, RDNT, RRC, RLGY, RETA, REGN, RF, RNST, REGI, RGEN, FRBK, RSG, RIOT, RHI, ROG, ROKU, RUSHA, SBAC, SLM, SM, SPXC, FLOW, SBRA, SAIA, SAIL, JOE, SAFM, SASR, SC, HSIC, SCHW, SWM, SAIC, SEE, SEAS, SCWX, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SFBS, SSTK, SLAB, SFNC, SSD, SKX, SWKS, SNBR, AOS, SNAP, SAH, SRNE, SJI, SSB, SO, LUV, SPWH, SFM, STAG, SMP, SBUX, STLD, SCL, SRCL, STL, STC, SF, SRI, STRA, LRN, SXC, SYNA, SNX, SYF, SYY, TJX, TMUS, SKT, TRGP, TTGT, TDY, TPX, THC, TNC, TDC, TER, TEX, TMX, TRNO, TCBI, TXN, TXRH, TXT, DDD, TLYS, TKR, TVTY, BLD, TOWN, TSCO, TRU, TRV, TVTX, TREX, TRMB, TNET, TRN, GTS, TBI, TRUP, TFC, TRST, TRMK, TTEC, TWTR, IIVI, UDR, UMBF, USNA, USPH, UAA, UCBI, UNFI, UTHR, OLED, UNM, URBN, VFC, MTN, VLY, VREX, VECO, VTR, VRSN, VRNT, VRSK, VCEL, VERI, VRS, VIAC, VICR, VIR, VSH, VSTO, VST, VCRA, VOYA, WSFS, WAB, WD, WAFD, WRE, WM, WAT, WSO, WTS, W, WBT, WEN, WERN, WCC, WST, WAL, WLK, WRK, WY, WHR, JW.A, WSM, WING, WGO, WTFC, WWW, INT, WWE, WH, XEL, XLNX, XNCR, XYL, XRX, YELP, YORW, YUM, ZION, ZM, ZUMZ,
- Sold Out: KSU, HRC, VER, XLRN, PPD, MDLA, COR, CADE, CADE, MDP, MDP, MIC, NBR, RPAI, SPNT, UFS, ARD, HVT, CLDR, SSTI, CASA, NFE, FUTU, CSTL, IGMS, GBIO, ALXO, AOUT, RAVN, OCX, APEI, CSOD, DRNA, EBSB, ECHO, FLXN, INOV, PETS, QADA, KDMN, STMP, TRIL, ZIXI, ALV, CAI, CLW, CMO, CVA, CXP, MCF,
These are the top 5 holdings of STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,502,150 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,956,448 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 516,653 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 358,207 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 966,846 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 369,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.414200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Artesian Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in VMware Inc by 135.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 252,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 960,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 622,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 662,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 381,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (VER)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (HRC)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (XLRN)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: (COR)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Reduced: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 55.78%. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 26,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Frontline Ltd (FRO)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Frontline Ltd by 87.01%. The sale prices were between $6.41 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 36,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 58.15%. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 34,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 87,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 67.53%. The sale prices were between $11.64 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 22,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Iteris Inc (ITI)
State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen reduced to a holding in Iteris Inc by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen still held 180,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.
