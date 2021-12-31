Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Visa Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Waters Corp, Wells Fargo, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: V, TRV, MKC, CP, KD,
- Added Positions: WEC, XEL,
- Sold Out: WAT, WFC, WDAY, KSU, MKC.V,
For the details of Kinneret Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinneret+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 29,860 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,654 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 137.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: (KSU)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $95.39, with an estimated average price of $85.21.
