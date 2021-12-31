Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Visa Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Waters Corp, Wells Fargo, Workday Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Kinneret Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, The Travelers Inc, McCormick Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Waters Corp, Wells Fargo, Workday Inc, , McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinneret Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kinneret Advisory, LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $966 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kinneret Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinneret+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kinneret Advisory, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 29,860 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,654 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $172.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 137.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $95.39, with an estimated average price of $85.21.



