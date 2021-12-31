Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys FREYR Battery, Pfizer Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Ameresco Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

insider
1 minutes ago
Investment company Handelsbanken Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys FREYR Battery, Pfizer Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, sells SVB Financial Group, Ameresco Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q4, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1736 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,720,554 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,738,431 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 147,983 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 814,740 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  5. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,188,906 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
New Purchase: FREYR Battery (FREY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,589,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 414,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 501,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 813,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.414200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 188,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,666,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,321,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $507.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 169,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 834.33%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $146.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 187,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,012,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 528.34%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 166,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 168.06%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 194,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.



