Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys FREYR Battery, Pfizer Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Ameresco Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: FREY, GXO, FLNC, NETI, VRRM, ZI, OPCH, SCCO, UPST, BCYC, PWR, EPAM, BURL, WIX, NVCR, BSY, DASH, OPEN, ARCB, RIOT, CLDX, BLFS, BKE, CYH, LIVN, DDS, DVAX, MVIS, RDWR, R, SHYF, UNFI, SBLK, AUPH, AMEH, BLNK, RILY, KRA, TVTX, GEVO, MARA, VCRA, FUBO, GOGO, ISEE, HMHC, GPRO, XENE, SENS, LILA, ACRS, GRWG, ORGO, CTOS, PACK, EAF, GSHD, GSKY, ESTA, MORF, PHR, INMD, EDR, EDR, SI, GDYN, KROS, FOUR, RLAY, MEG, NRIX, HRMY, NUVB, SUMO, OM, ASAN, CRSR, VNT, ASO, VLDR, MPLN, TTCF, MCFE, LESL, RIDE, CERE, FSR, MRVI, MP, QS, SEER, HYFM, CERT, DM, SKLZ, GOEV, PRCH, DNMR, DRVN, CLOV, PLTK, SHLS, HIMS, SANA, BFLY, HAYW, OUST, AEVA, TIL, DOCN, ALHC, COUR, TSP, AGL, RXRX, ZY, PRVA, SKIN, OTLY, CZOO, ONL,

PFE, ALNY, FICO, EXPE, VRTX, JD, ABNB, INTC, REGN, UNH, CRNC, DAR, FCX, INTU, MTZ, TRIP, ARRY, C, GPK, LHCG, ERII, YETI, NOVA, VLTA, ALGN, BC, CSIQ, DQ, LPRO, AMZN, CGNX, MTB, TMO, FRPT, LYFT, PAYA, CHPT, CHPT, BMRN, COO, RUN, BAND, GTES, MTCH, SGEN, SCI, AXON, WAL, HASI, BILI, PING, AMGN, ADSK, CCK, LPSN, MMS, MU, PB, QCOM, ZBRA, OPRX, VMW, AKTS, PYPL, VERI, PDD, MRNA, ZM, IAC, AOS, CADE, CADE, BMY, CVCO, CHD, CCI, EWBC, FHN, IT, HSKA, ILMN, TT, KRG, MDLZ, MKC, NEM, ORA, O, ROL, TSM, TGT, TER, UPS, OLED, VFC, MTN, EDU, WLDN, IPGP, TMUS, MASI, KDP, FTNT, DBRG, HTHT, JKS, NBHC, PLNT, EVBG, YUMC, BHVN, SSTI, DAVA, FTCH, DT, LI, BEKE, MMM, JOBS, T, AFL, ADC, APD, AMRN, AMT, BLDP, CHRW, CPB, CAR, CNC, CERN, CME, KO, CDE, CAG, GLW, TCOM, DLR, DD, EA, EMR, ENDP, FMC, FAST, GME, GPN, GGAL, EQC, HAS, HRL, HUM, ITW, INCY, INDB, IP, SJM, K, LKQ, LTC, LRCX, LGND, BBWI, MCO, VTRS, NVR, FIZZ, NWL, PCAR, PPG, PSB, PKG, PCYG, PBI, PLUG, PGR, PHM, RRX, RS, ROP, ROST, SJW, SWKS, SNA, SWK, VTR, WHR, OPK, ALGT, MDGL, DAL, JAZZ, KW, SRNE, CELH, WKHS, DG, FN, PACB, AGRO, ARCO, CPRI, LOOP, ZTS, PGEN, CRTO, MGNX, ALLE, AMC, W, FGEN, ALRM, KHC, AXSM, TWLO, TTD, AZRE, IRTC, ZTO, GDS, SNAP, CVNA, ATUS, ZLAB, DESP, APG, SAIL, CDLX, IQ, AHCO, RUBY, TENB, BNGO, ARVN, REZI, TME, FOXA, JMIA, BYND, TXG, SDC, PTON, VIR, XP, ONEM, BEAM, SDGR, RVMD, MSGE, KC, DADA, VRM, AZEK, BIGC, XPEV, U, MNSO, LU, CPNG, VIEW, IBRX, PCOR, Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, SIVB, AMRC, ATVI, WOLF, AAPL, TDOC, NET, EXAS, MRK, FSLR, V, LOPE, VMEO, TYL, ABT, JNJ, MSFT, NDAQ, TPTX, ARNA, FIS, CLH, GOOGL, SEDG, BAC, EQIX, JPM, GOOG, CRWD, HYLN, EGHT, DXCM, LCII, MS, OSTK, MWA, HCA, ROKU, ACN, ALB, BIIB, FDX, MNST, HD, ICE, LEN, NTES, NKE, WAT, WFC, YNDX, IQV, SFM, AYX, SE, AQUA, BE, CLVT, ABC, ADI, TFC, BIDU, KMX, CSCO, CCEP, CMCSA, DHR, DISH, LOW, MMC, NSSC, NFLX, PNC, BKNG, PG, RCL, POOL, TFX, TXN, TREX, USB, ZBH, EBAY, PODD, DMRC, AVGO, FB, VEEV, ATHM, LTHM, TWST, CB, PLD, AMD, A, AXP, AIG, NLY, BK, BRK.B, CBRE, CVS, COF, SCHW, DE, DLB, EL, EXPD, FITB, F, GS, HSIC, HPQ, ISRG, IRM, KAI, KEY, LYV, MCD, MET, PEP, PRGO, PRU, RF, CRM, SPG, SIRI, SBUX, STT, NLOK, SYY, TJX, UNM, VZ, WM, ZION, LEN.B, EVR, LBTYK, AER, DFS, TEL, CYRX, CHTR, FRC, VIPS, NOW, PANW, BFAM, RNG, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, PAYC, SYF, CFG, SQ, BGNE, MDB, EYE, IFS, SONO, BILL, SNOW, ACAD, VCEL, ABMD, AKR, AAP, AMG, MATX, ARE, ALKS, MDRX, ALL, DOX, AMED, AFG, AMP, ABCB, IVZ, ANDE, AON, AMAT, ADM, ARWR, AZN, AN, AZO, AVB, AXS, BMI, BCPC, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIO, BCRX, BLK, AX, BXP, BSX, AZTA, BRO, BRKR, CBRL, CDNS, CALM, CAH, CSL, CCL, CRI, CE, CHE, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, COKE, CTSH, CBSH, CNMD, CNO, CPRT, CXW, BAP, CACC, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DVA, SITC, DKS, DISCA, DPZ, DCI, ECL, ECPG, WIRE, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EEFT, FFIV, NEE, M, FOE, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, PACW, FISV, FLO, BEN, GIII, GRMN, GIS, GNTX, GILD, GTN, GEF, HWC, THG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, MLKN, HSY, HBAN, IBM, INFO, IDXX, NSIT, IPAR, IFF, JJSF, JBL, JKHY, JLL, KLAC, KMB, KIM, LZB, LH, LKFN, LAMR, LII, JEF, LECO, LAD, LPX, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MATW, MCK, MDT, CASH, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MNR, MPWR, MSI, MYGN, NNI, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, NSC, NTRS, NVAX, NUS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, ORI, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, ORCL, OMI, SAVA, PAYX, MD, PRFT, PKI, PPC, PNFP, PIPR, AVNT, BPOP, PRAA, PFG, MODV, PSA, QGEN, DGX, QDEL, RLI, RGEN, RSG, ROK, ROG, ONTO, SBAC, SEIC, SLM, STX, SEE, SMTC, SHW, SIG, SIMO, SKY, SON, LUV, TRV, STLD, SRCL, STE, HLIO, SNPS, SNV, TROW, TECH, THC, TKR, GL, UAL, UAA, AUB, UNP, PAG, UDR, URI, UTHR, UHS, VMI, VRSN, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WTS, WCC, WST, WY, WTW, WTFC, WRLD, WOR, XLNX, YUM, AKO.B, CMG, FRHC, CROX, TX, GTLS, TNL, EXLS, GSAT, BR, IBKR, TTGT, TRS, LULU, MELI, TGH, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, DISCK, VRSK, CIT, MXL, SSNC, CDXS, SPSC, VEON, RCM, KKR, AMRS, GM, SBRA, LPLA, WD, INN, TROX, APO, ZG, FBHS, VAC, GWRE, ZWS, ENPH, COOP, SPLK, CG, FIVE, GMED, SRC, QLYS, AMBA, RLGY, WDAY, YY, PRTA, ENTA, NSTG, CDW, REXR, AMH, IRT, FOXF, PINC, ESI, OMF, BRX, VCYT, ESNT, SC, FIVN, WB, NAVI, SFBS, ANET, TMX, WMS, HUBS, KEYS, BOOT, AVNS, LC, TBK, AXTA, LBRDK, WK, UE, ASND, SUM, NVTA, XHR, KRNT, BPMC, EVH, CABO, OLLI, LOB, Z, FLOW, SGRY, HPE, TEAM, WBT, UA, LSXMA, NTLA, NGVT, SITE, ATKR, HRI, MEDP, ELF, VVV, FLGT, COUP, CWH, LW, INVH, OKTA, FND, IR, ARGX, ACMR, QTRX, PAGS, ZS, DBX, INSP, EQH, VNE, DOMO, FOCS, VRT, NIO, ARCE, GH, PLAN, STNE, AXNX, UTZ, ALEC, SWAV, FUTU, SILK, PINS, KTB, CTVA, FVRR, CHWY, AMCR, BBIO, KRTX, CSTL, NVST, DDOG, SITM, SPT, CARR, OTIS, ZNTL, NNOX, KYMR, LUNG, CNXC, OGN, JXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FREYR Battery, Pfizer Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, sells SVB Financial Group, Ameresco Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q4, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1736 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,720,554 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,738,431 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 147,983 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 814,740 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,188,906 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,589,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 414,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 501,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 813,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.414200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 188,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,666,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,321,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $507.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 169,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 834.33%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $146.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 187,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,012,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 528.34%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 166,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 168.06%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 194,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.