Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Block Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

New Purchases: ACB, VRTX, IVT, USHY, SHYG, IRT, PSK, FREL, LDSF, TXN, EMB, CME, ALL, PTLO, AON, WDC, PDI, IBMP, ALLY, KRBN, LQD, THQ, INDS, IVW, HYG, A, ESGE, ERX, COMT, VTV, WTFC, ADP, BIDU, CMI, DLR, FNF, K, NTRS, CFO, FPF, THW, ROKU, COIN, HBAN, NEXA, CANO, GOCO,

F, UBER, SPSM, TWTR, CAT, MU, VNQ, QQQ, SPYG, SCHD, TLT, SPLV, DLN, JPM, GDX, IVV, AGG, SCHP, SPTM, IWM, VIG, CORP, SCHX, VEA, VUG, SPLG, AOM, MGK, MUB, SPSB, TAIL, VXUS, VZ, SCHA, SCHM, SPDW, VYM, MMLG, RDVY, VTI, BRK.B, C, MIME, FIW, MINT, VO, VOO, BA, AOR, FAAR, FALN, NOBL, PAVE, RWJ, SCHR, SDG, VGSH, VGT, VHT, AXP, BTI, DUK, IBM, ISRG, MS, RIG, UPS, TWLO, AOK, BKLN, FMF, QUAL, SMH, SOXX, SRLN, VBR, VOE, T, MO, AMGN, COST, DE, GIS, GLAD, GOOGL, HD, INTC, INTU, MRK, NYCB, PEP, PG, WMT, WBA, DNP, EVT, QQQX, BX, AVGO, GM, JD, XHR, NIO, MRNA, DOW, ACWV, BSV, DGRO, DIVO, EFAV, FDT, FEM, FNDF, FXL, GSIE, IHI, IUSB, IWS, LMBS, MLN, MORT, PFFD, PSCH, RIGS, SCHB, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SCHO, SPAB, SPHD, SPMD, SPTS, SPYV, TIP, USMV, VEU, VTEB, VTIP, VWO, BMY, CMCSA, DHR, DX, EXPE, FDX, JNJ, LRCX, PRU, QCOM, O, UNP, PTY, NMZ, HTD, ETJ, AROC, DG, APTV, GWGH, TLSA, SNDL, BLV, DVY, EFA, EFG, EFV, ESGU, FXH, GCOR, GIGB, GNMA, GSLC, HACK, HYD, HYLD, HYMB, IAGG, IAU, IBMO, IJS, ITEQ, IWO, LTPZ, PCEF, PZA, RVNU, SCHF, SWAN, VCR, VIGI, VOT, XLV, XMPT, XSLV, Reduced Positions: SQ, MJ, ABBV, XLE, PDBC, GS, RSP, PHYS, GSY, SPY, XLU, AAPL, ABNB, IVOL, VXF, FMB, GOVT, MTUM, XLRE, MSFT, SHOP, EMQQ, GSEW, VB, XLK, EPD, TNDM, PYPL, ZEV, ARKG, IGIB, DBEM, FIXD, FV, IUSV, SDY, VGK, ADBE, PZZA, CRM, DIS, TTD, ACWI, FEX, IWP, LDUR, QQEW, SCHJ, VBK, VV, XLF, XMLV, AMD, XOM, GE, KSS, ORCL, PFE, TGT, UNH, VLO, WFC, ET, V, GOOG, BABA, BIV, BNDW, FDM, FLTB, IBUY, IDLV, IJH, IOO, ISTB, IYW, JNK, MBB, PFF, ROM, SLQD, XBUY, XLY, ABT, AMAT, ARCC, BAC, STZ, LLY, GD, GPC, GILD, ITW, LMT, LOW, MMP, MMC, MCD, VXRT, NFLX, PSA, RDS.A, SPG, SO, TEVA, TMO, WM, YELL, NSL, JPS, PM, BUD, PSLV, PSX, KHC, SNAP, AOA, BND, DES, EWG, FDN, FRI, IJJ, IWF, PGX, PKW, SCZ, SLYV, SPIP, VCSH, XLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Twitter Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Block Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 482 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,164 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,315 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 215,721 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 61,672 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.69% Ford Motor Co (F) - 582,688 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.71%

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 640,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 77.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 582,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 225.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 177,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 511.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 125,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 2844.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 108,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 493.85%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 53,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6.