Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Block Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

- New Purchases: ACB, VRTX, IVT, USHY, SHYG, IRT, PSK, FREL, LDSF, TXN, EMB, CME, ALL, PTLO, AON, WDC, PDI, IBMP, ALLY, KRBN, LQD, THQ, INDS, IVW, HYG, A, ESGE, ERX, COMT, VTV, WTFC, ADP, BIDU, CMI, DLR, FNF, K, NTRS, CFO, FPF, THW, ROKU, COIN, HBAN, NEXA, CANO, GOCO,
- Added Positions: F, UBER, SPSM, TWTR, CAT, MU, VNQ, QQQ, SPYG, SCHD, TLT, SPLV, DLN, JPM, GDX, IVV, AGG, SCHP, SPTM, IWM, VIG, CORP, SCHX, VEA, VUG, SPLG, AOM, MGK, MUB, SPSB, TAIL, VXUS, VZ, SCHA, SCHM, SPDW, VYM, MMLG, RDVY, VTI, BRK.B, C, MIME, FIW, MINT, VO, VOO, BA, AOR, FAAR, FALN, NOBL, PAVE, RWJ, SCHR, SDG, VGSH, VGT, VHT, AXP, BTI, DUK, IBM, ISRG, MS, RIG, UPS, TWLO, AOK, BKLN, FMF, QUAL, SMH, SOXX, SRLN, VBR, VOE, T, MO, AMGN, COST, DE, GIS, GLAD, GOOGL, HD, INTC, INTU, MRK, NYCB, PEP, PG, WMT, WBA, DNP, EVT, QQQX, BX, AVGO, GM, JD, XHR, NIO, MRNA, DOW, ACWV, BSV, DGRO, DIVO, EFAV, FDT, FEM, FNDF, FXL, GSIE, IHI, IUSB, IWS, LMBS, MLN, MORT, PFFD, PSCH, RIGS, SCHB, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SCHO, SPAB, SPHD, SPMD, SPTS, SPYV, TIP, USMV, VEU, VTEB, VTIP, VWO, BMY, CMCSA, DHR, DX, EXPE, FDX, JNJ, LRCX, PRU, QCOM, O, UNP, PTY, NMZ, HTD, ETJ, AROC, DG, APTV, GWGH, TLSA, SNDL, BLV, DVY, EFA, EFG, EFV, ESGU, FXH, GCOR, GIGB, GNMA, GSLC, HACK, HYD, HYLD, HYMB, IAGG, IAU, IBMO, IJS, ITEQ, IWO, LTPZ, PCEF, PZA, RVNU, SCHF, SWAN, VCR, VIGI, VOT, XLV, XMPT, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: SQ, MJ, ABBV, XLE, PDBC, GS, RSP, PHYS, GSY, SPY, XLU, AAPL, ABNB, IVOL, VXF, FMB, GOVT, MTUM, XLRE, MSFT, SHOP, EMQQ, GSEW, VB, XLK, EPD, TNDM, PYPL, ZEV, ARKG, IGIB, DBEM, FIXD, FV, IUSV, SDY, VGK, ADBE, PZZA, CRM, DIS, TTD, ACWI, FEX, IWP, LDUR, QQEW, SCHJ, VBK, VV, XLF, XMLV, AMD, XOM, GE, KSS, ORCL, PFE, TGT, UNH, VLO, WFC, ET, V, GOOG, BABA, BIV, BNDW, FDM, FLTB, IBUY, IDLV, IJH, IOO, ISTB, IYW, JNK, MBB, PFF, ROM, SLQD, XBUY, XLY, ABT, AMAT, ARCC, BAC, STZ, LLY, GD, GPC, GILD, ITW, LMT, LOW, MMP, MMC, MCD, VXRT, NFLX, PSA, RDS.A, SPG, SO, TEVA, TMO, WM, YELL, NSL, JPS, PM, BUD, PSLV, PSX, KHC, SNAP, AOA, BND, DES, EWG, FDN, FRI, IJJ, IWF, PGX, PKW, SCZ, SLYV, SPIP, VCSH, XLB,
- Sold Out: FLTR, LYFT, INFL, EEM, SKLZ, DMTK, ARKF, BIZD, IBMJ, TWO, PCI, IEF, SUB, FTSM, Z, MMM, DKNG, VONG, DOCU, FUMB, ITA, NULG, AMLP, PEJ, CHPT, CHPT, BLK, AYX, SAVE, BEP, CMG, RCL, MP, CLX, MHO, HUM, DVN, CVA, RPAI, POWW, AMRN, VHC, SURF, VLDR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,164 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,315 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 215,721 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 61,672 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.69%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 582,688 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.71%
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 640,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 77.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 582,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 225.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 177,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 511.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 125,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 2844.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 108,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 493.85%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 53,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6.
