La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Visa Inc, Confluent Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Marriott International Inc, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: CFLT, BNTX, MQ, VLD, PL,
- Added Positions: V, MA, CRWD, MELI, TWLO, SHOP, FMX, AYX, MRNA, PATH, STNE, GDS, DOLE, DIS, CHPT, CHPT, DOCN, PDD, TSLA, API, OKTA, NFLX, TSM, LMND, RKLB, ZENV, KC, BAP, IRDM, ARQQ, BMBL, MAXR, EAT, DDD, TER, TDOC, RDW, PLTR, ASTR, ASTS, HON, DE, SPIR, AAPL, ANSS, JNJ, BKSY, ADSK, NKE, EL,
- Reduced Positions: MAR, NET, TMO, AFRM, TEL, MSFT, ADBE, HLT, ZS, NVDA, CRM, DT, TFC, NOW, AMZN, ACN, CMI, ZI, SYK, PTON, JPM, MPWR, AMAT, U, NXPI, LRCX, ISRG, ZEN, SPOT, FTCH,
- Sold Out: EXPD, DOCU, AI, MTCH, OTLY, APD, DMYQ, FIS, GPN,
These are the top 5 holdings of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,830 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Visa Inc (V) - 685,622 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 419,059 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 299,639 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.70%
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 304,198 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $162.506400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 756,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Velo3D Inc (VLD)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Velo3D Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Labs PBC (PL)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Visa Inc by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 685,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 299,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 93.53%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 263,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1049.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $196.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 208,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $873.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.Sold Out: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Oatly Group AB. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.
