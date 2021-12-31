La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Visa Inc, Confluent Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Marriott International Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: CFLT, BNTX, MQ, VLD, PL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Confluent Inc, Mastercard Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Marriott International Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2021Q4, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 92 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,830 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Visa Inc (V) - 685,622 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 419,059 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 299,639 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.70% Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 304,198 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $162.506400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 756,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Velo3D Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Visa Inc by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 685,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 299,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 93.53%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 263,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1049.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $196.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 208,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $873.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Oatly Group AB. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.