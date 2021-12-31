Smith, Moore & Co. Buys Simplify Hedged Equity ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Merida Merger Corp I

- New Purchases: HEQT, KAR, JEPI, BSGM, WFCPL.PFD, EQWL, FPEI, FOXW, NXPI, RCLF, PLD, RYJ, AFMC, SCLE, BMO, AMP, FINW, LNDC, BHIL, HACK, MDYV, STKL, DOW, SPYV, ARNC, AA,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BSTZ, VZ, QINT, MOAT, VUG, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTV, DGRO, SPEM, VOO, IJR, ARKK, BVH, TIP, SPLP, IVE, IWM, VEA, VB, T, BLL, FISV, QQQ, RTX, SCHH, VWO, VO, EQL, ABBV, AMZN, HDV, LOW, NUV, PEP, SMDV, VIG, BSV, V, DGS, DLS, DIM, GOOG, AEE, AMGN, DIVO, BP, BLK, MUI, BMY, BTI, DIS, DG, FDX, FDN, AFLG, GIS, GOSS, INTC, SPLV, OEF, IWR, IGM, IWD, ICLN, PFF, SLV, IEFA, JPM, LCUT, LLY, MTB, FB, MRK, MRTX, NOC, NVG, OCSL, PYPL, REGL, ROKU, SDY, XHB, DIA, CRM, SCHB, XLV, GIM, TSLA, TMO, UNH, BIV, VIGI, BNDX, VCSH, WBA, WY, AMCR, MDT, TBLA, TBLA, AFL, AMLP, AXP, NLY, GOLD, BKH, DMB, AVGO, CSX, CVX, RQI, RNP, CTVA, COST, DE, DD, EVRG, QCLN, QQEW, FVD, RDVY, FEI, FCX, GDV, GD, GSK, BAR, JKHY, VKQ, IBB, IWF, LUMN, MDU, MFM, MCD, MUX, MET, NFG, NFLX, NEM, NAD, ORCL, PALC, PBA, PSX, PMO, O, SPSB, SCHW, XLE, XLI, SRE, SIRI, SJM, PSLV, TXN, VT, VNQ, VICI, VOD, WEC, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, BJAN, BJUL, BOCT, BAPR, CMCSA, ALL, PTBD, BIL, EMR, HD, EEM, PRFT, ENB, NVDA, PG, GLD, BABA, UNP, SYY, VTRS, BNDW, MMM, IBM, TFX, LQD, TGT, JYAC, SCHX, SF, LMT, MRVL, NEE, NKE, SR, SWKS, EFA, SNRH, DUK, HON, BRK.B, BK, BA, FV, HRL, ENR, CVU, EXC, FANG, D, DFS, SO, SMBC, COP, SHW, CSQ, CNC, CERN, CMI, SBUX, BST, ADP, CRMT, UBER, AWK, VOOV, BND, AWR, VCIT, AEP, VSMV, WM, WFC, DEM, KHC, HWM, HSY, F, LMBS, SPHD, RWK, AGG, FEN, FREL, FAX, MUB, HYG, RDS.B, LKQ, LEG, EPC, MPC, MDLZ, NOM, ORLY, OKE, PPL, CBRL, GLW, QCOM,
- Sold Out: DBDR, MCMJ, HMTV, RIO, IMOS, RCLFU, FOXWU, VPU, XBI, IBDM, JNK, ENFA, SCLEU, FIVG, MRNA, DOCU, XLU, PPA, DOL, KD,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 184,632 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,853 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 56,989 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,287 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 203,493 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in BioSig Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $2.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 181,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $83.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 114,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.846200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Century Quality Diversified International (QINT)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in American Century Quality Diversified International by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 317.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 168.18%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.847000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $9.68.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (IMOS)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.3.Sold Out: FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp (FOXWU)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35.
