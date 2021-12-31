Smith, Moore & Co. Buys Simplify Hedged Equity ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Merida Merger Corp I

New Purchases: HEQT, KAR, JEPI, BSGM, WFCPL.PFD, EQWL, FPEI, FOXW, NXPI, RCLF, PLD, RYJ, AFMC, SCLE, BMO, AMP, FINW, LNDC, BHIL, HACK, MDYV, STKL, DOW, SPYV, ARNC, AA,

HEQT, KAR, JEPI, BSGM, WFCPL.PFD, EQWL, FPEI, FOXW, NXPI, RCLF, PLD, RYJ, AFMC, SCLE, BMO, AMP, FINW, LNDC, BHIL, HACK, MDYV, STKL, DOW, SPYV, ARNC, AA, Added Positions: AAPL, BSTZ, VZ, QINT, MOAT, VUG, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTV, DGRO, SPEM, VOO, IJR, ARKK, BVH, TIP, SPLP, IVE, IWM, VEA, VB, T, BLL, FISV, QQQ, RTX, SCHH, VWO, VO, EQL, ABBV, AMZN, HDV, LOW, NUV, PEP, SMDV, VIG, BSV, V, DGS, DLS, DIM, GOOG, AEE, AMGN, DIVO, BP, BLK, MUI, BMY, BTI, DIS, DG, FDX, FDN, AFLG, GIS, GOSS, INTC, SPLV, OEF, IWR, IGM, IWD, ICLN, PFF, SLV, IEFA, JPM, LCUT, LLY, MTB, FB, MRK, MRTX, NOC, NVG, OCSL, PYPL, REGL, ROKU, SDY, XHB, DIA, CRM, SCHB, XLV, GIM, TSLA, TMO, UNH, BIV, VIGI, BNDX, VCSH, WBA, WY, AMCR, MDT, TBLA, TBLA, AFL, AMLP, AXP, NLY, GOLD, BKH, DMB, AVGO, CSX, CVX, RQI, RNP, CTVA, COST, DE, DD, EVRG, QCLN, QQEW, FVD, RDVY, FEI, FCX, GDV, GD, GSK, BAR, JKHY, VKQ, IBB, IWF, LUMN, MDU, MFM, MCD, MUX, MET, NFG, NFLX, NEM, NAD, ORCL, PALC, PBA, PSX, PMO, O, SPSB, SCHW, XLE, XLI, SRE, SIRI, SJM, PSLV, TXN, VT, VNQ, VICI, VOD, WEC, WMT,

Added Positions: AAPL, BSTZ, VZ, QINT, MOAT, VUG, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTV, DGRO, SPEM, VOO, IJR, ARKK, BVH, TIP, SPLP, IVE, IWM, VEA, VB, T, BLL, FISV, QQQ, RTX, SCHH, VWO, VO, EQL, ABBV, AMZN, HDV, LOW, NUV, PEP, SMDV, VIG, BSV, V, DGS, DLS, DIM, GOOG, AEE, AMGN, DIVO, BP, BLK, MUI, BMY, BTI, DIS, DG, FDX, FDN, AFLG, GIS, GOSS, INTC, SPLV, OEF, IWR, IGM, IWD, ICLN, PFF, SLV, IEFA, JPM, LCUT, LLY, MTB, FB, MRK, MRTX, NOC, NVG, OCSL, PYPL, REGL, ROKU, SDY, XHB, DIA, CRM, SCHB, XLV, GIM, TSLA, TMO, UNH, BIV, VIGI, BNDX, VCSH, WBA, WY, AMCR, MDT, TBLA, TBLA, AFL, AMLP, AXP, NLY, GOLD, BKH, DMB, AVGO, CSX, CVX, RQI, RNP, CTVA, COST, DE, DD, EVRG, QCLN, QQEW, FVD, RDVY, FEI, FCX, GDV, GD, GSK, BAR, JKHY, VKQ, IBB, IWF, LUMN, MDU, MFM, MCD, MUX, MET, NFG, NFLX, NEM, NAD, ORCL, PALC, PBA, PSX, PMO, O, SPSB, SCHW, XLE, XLI, SRE, SIRI, SJM, PSLV, TXN, VT, VNQ, VICI, VOD, WEC, WMT, Reduced Positions: EFAV, BJAN, BJUL, BOCT, BAPR, CMCSA, ALL, PTBD, BIL, EMR, HD, EEM, PRFT, ENB, NVDA, PG, GLD, BABA, UNP, SYY, VTRS, BNDW, MMM, IBM, TFX, LQD, TGT, JYAC, SCHX, SF, LMT, MRVL, NEE, NKE, SR, SWKS, EFA, SNRH, DUK, HON, BRK.B, BK, BA, FV, HRL, ENR, CVU, EXC, FANG, D, DFS, SO, SMBC, COP, SHW, CSQ, CNC, CERN, CMI, SBUX, BST, ADP, CRMT, UBER, AWK, VOOV, BND, AWR, VCIT, AEP, VSMV, WM, WFC, DEM, KHC, HWM, HSY, F, LMBS, SPHD, RWK, AGG, FEN, FREL, FAX, MUB, HYG, RDS.B, LKQ, LEG, EPC, MPC, MDLZ, NOM, ORLY, OKE, PPL, CBRL, GLW, QCOM,

Sold Out: DBDR, MCMJ, HMTV, RIO, IMOS, RCLFU, FOXWU, VPU, XBI, IBDM, JNK, ENFA, SCLEU, FIVG, MRNA, DOCU, XLU, PPA, DOL, KD,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simplify Hedged Equity ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Verizon Communications Inc, American Century Quality Diversified International, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Merida Merger Corp I, Hemisphere Media Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Moore & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Smith, Moore & Co. owns 423 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 184,632 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,853 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 56,989 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,287 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 203,493 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in BioSig Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $2.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 181,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $83.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 114,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.846200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in American Century Quality Diversified International by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 317.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 168.18%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.847000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $9.68.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.3.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35.