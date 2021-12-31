Sagil Capital LLP Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Ternium SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Vinci Partners Investments, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Enel Americas SA

New Purchases: EEM, TX, PBR.A.PFD, ECH, ERJ, BMA, LGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Ternium SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, GeoPark, Ecopetrol SA, sells Vinci Partners Investments, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Enel Americas SA, XP Inc, Credicorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sagil Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Sagil Capital LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sagil Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sagil+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,038,400 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 400,000 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,733,900 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.23% Ecopetrol SA (EC) - 1,238,876 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.61% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 37,178 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.8%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.06%. The holding were 317,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 888,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 211,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 63,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Banco Macro SA. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 2866.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 701,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Ecopetrol SA by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,238,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 4,733,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Procaps Group SA. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76.