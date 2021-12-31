Sagil Capital LLP Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Ternium SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Vinci Partners Investments, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Enel Americas SA

- New Purchases: EEM, TX, PBR.A.PFD, ECH, ERJ, BMA, LGO,
- Added Positions: GPRK, EC, BBD, EWZ,
- Reduced Positions: VINP, ITUB, AGRO, PBR, VIST,
- Sold Out: ENIA, XP, BAP, LOMA, PROC,
For the details of Sagil Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sagil+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sagil Capital LLP
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,038,400 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 400,000 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,733,900 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.23%
- Ecopetrol SA (EC) - 1,238,876 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.61%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 37,178 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.8%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.06%. The holding were 317,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A.PFD)
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 888,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 211,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 63,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Banco Macro SA (BMA)
Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Banco Macro SA. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 2866.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 701,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecopetrol SA (EC)
Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Ecopetrol SA by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,238,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 4,733,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)
Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.94.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.Sold Out: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)
Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.Sold Out: Procaps Group SA (PROC)
Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Procaps Group SA. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sagil Capital LLP. Also check out:
1. Sagil Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sagil Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sagil Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sagil Capital LLP keeps buying