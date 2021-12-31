Mufg Bank, Ltd. Buys Grab Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: GRAB, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grab Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mufg Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mufg Bank, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 142,913,428 shares, 60.43% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 895,000 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 529,500 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 877,068 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Mufg Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.43%. The holding were 142,913,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mufg Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.551600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 529,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.