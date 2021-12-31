RV Capital GmbH Buys Carvana Co, Wix.com, Trupanion Inc

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company RV Capital GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Wix.com, Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2021Q4, RV Capital GmbH owns 6 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RV Capital GmbH
  1. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 193,158 shares, 34.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 318,943 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 223,400 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 411,400 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.28%
  5. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 133,035 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 133,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $95.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

RV Capital GmbH added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $120.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.



