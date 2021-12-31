RV Capital GmbH Buys Carvana Co, Wix.com, Trupanion Inc

New Purchases: CVNA, TRUP,

CVNA, TRUP, Added Positions: WIX, CRM, FB,

WIX, CRM, FB, Reduced Positions: CACC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, Wix.com, Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2021Q4, RV Capital GmbH owns 6 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RV Capital GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rv+capital+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 193,158 shares, 34.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 318,943 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 223,400 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 411,400 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.28% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 133,035 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 133,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $95.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RV Capital GmbH added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $120.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.