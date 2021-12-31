Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: COST, PLD, MO, IJH, SCHX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Prologis Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Invesco Preferred ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 544,910 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.99% iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) - 517,487 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 247,331 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 129,096 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) - 207,849 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $522.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.497500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 544,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 99,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $1.33, with an estimated average price of $1.11.