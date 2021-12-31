Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: VYM, VB, VOT, VO, VBK, VBR, VOE, LLY, EFA, LANC, VUG, AAPL, PFE, K, DVY, SYK, MSFT, IWP, EFG, VIG, QCOM, PG, VTEB, MCD, VTI, QQQ, NUV, UPS, CAT, INTC, CVX, PEP, VTV, AEP, KO, IJK, BRK.B, KMB, NEA, CLX, TD, SCHF, BSV, BMY, DOW, LMT, RTX, DIS, IJJ, AMZN, PM, HAS, BIV, NFG, AMGN, GIS, RIVN, AMAT, GLW, EEMV, IP, COST, GILD, JNJ, VWO, VHT, GD, TTE, WDC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wolff Financial Management LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 120,567 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 191,934 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 135,789 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 147,095 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,985 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 135,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 51,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 46,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 43,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 35,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 51,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.846700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84.