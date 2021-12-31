Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Universal Display Corp, VF Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Sylvamo Corp

Added Positions: OLED, VFC, ADBE, XYL, NOMD, PODD, HASI, CHKP, EW, WMS, SEDG, FSLR, NLOK, MWA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Display Corp, VF Corp, Adobe Inc, Insulet Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triodos Investment Management BV. As of 2021Q4, Triodos Investment Management BV owns 36 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 126,520 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 409,800 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 369,605 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 665,200 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.09% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 299,800 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in VF Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 420,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $246.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.